Gaelic Games: Corrigan Park to host Antrim's Ulster SFC tie against Armagh

Antrim manager Andy McEntee refused to blame the saga regarding 'Corrigan or nowhere' for their relegation in the League INPHO

Antrim's stance on the venue for their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final has paid off as it was officially confirmed on Tuesday the game will take place at Corrigan Park.

Despite being drawn out of the hat first for a meeting with the All-Ireland champions, the Ulster Council had deemed Corrigan Park as unsuitable to host the game and had fixed it for Newry at 7pm on Saturday, April 12.

However, Antrim's players insisted the game would take place in the West Belfast venue or not at all despite the threat of expulsion from the Tailteann Cup hanging over their heads.

Indeed, it was suggested they would not attend Monday's launch of the provincial championship, but manager Andy McEntee and player Patrick McBride were there with McEntee acknowledging their stance has paid off and they will face the Orchard County at Corrigan Park at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ulster Council said they are satisfied with assurances from the Antrim County Board regarding health and safety concerns, with the game to go ahead in Belfast with a capacity of 4000.

"I'm led to believe that it has been confirmed for Corrigan," McEntee said at Monday's launch of the Ulster Championship at Armagh's Market Place, Theatre & Arts Centre.

"I think the players did the right thing, I think the Antrim County Board did the right thing and ultimately I think Ulster Council did the right thing."

Antrim's defeat in Kildare on Sunday confirmed their relegation from Division Three, but the Saffrons went down with a fight as they enjoyed good spells against the Lilywhites who are promoted into the second tier.

Throughout the league, Antrim had their moments, but not enough of them and the furore around the Ulster Championship venue, while not ideal, was not being used as an excuse for their demotion.

"Yeah, (it was) a little bit distracting at times but I'm not making an excuse or anything like that," McEntee stressed.

"As far as the league was concerned, we just didn't get more points. We can make all the excuses we like but that's the bottom line. It's been a distraction that we could have done without but it is what it is.

"I think, realistically, there was three or four games there that we could, should have got something out of. Ultimately we weren't good enough.

"We weren't good enough for long enough. We played some really good football at times, but a couple of things, indiscipline cost us on a couple of occasions. A couple of unfortunate decisions that went against us had big bearings on some of the games.

"I'm sure everybody can say the same. We didn't get enough points on the board. We move on and ultimately it's about three weeks' time (against Armagh)."

Antrim led by five in Newbridge at the break on Sunday as attention then turned to events in Sligo where Antrim fans were hoping Leitrim could produce a huge shock against their hosts to open the door for survival. In reality, that was never likely as the Yeatsmen romped to an emphatic win.

Kildare certainly improved in the second period against Antrim and with wind advantage, grabbed the big win they needed to edge out Clare on scoring difference in the promotion stakes as they pulled clear down the stretch.

Although Antrim had the most outside of chances to secure survival, they will take heart from how they approached the game and that was one crumb of comfort in the end.

"I thought the lads were brilliant yesterday," McEntee reflected.

"It's very easy to go down there and say this is a nothing game. We know the situation we're in. It's not going to happen for us. Obviously there was a wind effect as well but to outscore Kildare 14 points to three in a 20-minute period was a fair achievement.

"Ultimately they were probably just too strong for us on the day. When they started reaching to the bench they were bringing in guys, some big hitters. We were probably a little bit unfortunate in that we ended up facing the full might of what they had to offer.

"Dara Kirwin, Niall Kelly, Ben McCormack and fellas like that weren't playing with them earlier on in the year.

"There was no point in us trying to go out and play cagey. We probably were a little bit cagey at the start of the game yesterday which cost us.

"We were 6-0 down playing with the wind. That period started the first half. In the second half we missed two or three scores. We missed one opportunity, it went down the other end and they get a goal. There's a four-point swing.

"The scoreline is a little bit unfair to us but it is what it is. You've just got to get on with it. I was really happy with the overall performance."