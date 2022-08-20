Gaelic Games: Davitt's get the better of Ballymena in Junior Hurling Championship

CJ Sullivan wheels away after netting for Davitt's in the second half of Friday's JHC game Jim Corr

Casement SC Antrim JHC, Group One

Davitt's 2-20 All Saints, Ballymena 2-14

DAVITT'S made it two wins from two in Group One of the Junior Hurling Championship as they deservedly claimed victory over All Saints, Ballymena on their home patch on Friday evening.

The Falls Road outfit was never behind or indeed level in this game, bar the opening seconds, as they built a six-point lead at the break and weathered a 10-minute spell early in the second period to push to the line.

Even the brilliance of Ciaran Neeson for Ballymena couldn't deter Davitt's with the All Saints sharpshooter finishing with 2-9 to his name, but that also tells a tale as he had little by the way of a supporting cast in attack in contrast to the hosts who were just better balanced and had a variety of attacking threats.

Indeed, they were better in their play, used possession well and created some lovely scores over the hour as they guaranteed their place in the knockout stages.

Great performance and win for @Davitts1912 in the Junior hurling championship against Ballymena. Semi final to look forward too. Well done @MShiner23 #2outof2 — alan rainey (@alanrainey28) August 19, 2022

It took them just 20 seconds to get their noses in front as they flew out of the traps with the impressive Marcus Toner displaying strength to get over the ball and fine finishing to angle over from the left.

A long Caoimhin Heaney free would follow before Neeson opened his account for the eying in kind, but Don Whelan tapped over a free of his own and Heaney fired over from deep in response.

This set the tone for the opening half as Davitt's gradually grew their advantage as the minutes ticked by.

A Neeson free and Cormac Magill score either side of Stephen McGivern's opener of the night narrowed the gap to two in what was becoming a feisty start to the game, but Davitt's were just that bit better as a Whelan free preceded scores from McGivern and Heaney to widen the gap to five.

Marcus Toner cuts through to score

Neeson was keeping his side in the hunt, landing back-to-back points, but Davitt's appeared to be getting stronger and Ballymena goalkeeper Ciaran Cassley was called into action to deflect a low drive from Whelan top and over before the same man converted a free and a great Anthony Rowntree point from an acute angle.

CJ Sullivan then got in on the act as the hosts threatened to cut loose, but the Ballymena defence was holding on a little and a great intercept from full-back Collum Neeson saw him cut out a certain goal chance before launching downfield where James O'Boyle gathered in the corner and pointed.

A pair of Neeson points in quick succession narrowed the margin back to four, but Davitt's replied with Antoin McLaughlin intercepting and drilling over, while in the first minute of stoppage time, Rowntree emerged from a ruck, bulldozed towards goal and kicked home.

Ballymena would cancel this out immediately as from the restart, Neeson got onto the ball and made his way towards goal but was dragged back for a penalty he buried after dusting himself down.

Marcus Toner would have the final say of the opening period for Davitt's, showing a clean pair of heels to race along the left wing and split the posts to give his side a 1-14 to 1-8 advantage.

Davitt's were value for this lead, but All Saints came out for the second half in a much more determined mood as they began to win the breaks and drive forward, yet they didn't make the most of their chances to really turn then screw.

Neeson landed an early free that was cancelled out with a point at the other end by Sullivan, but three wides on the trot arrived before Cormac Magill found his range and then Neeson got onto a dropping ball to lash home and leave just two in it.

Davitt's rose to this challenge well with Rowntree doubling on a Deaglan Mooney line-ball to point and Stephen McGivern bursting through to point to steady their hosts' nerves.

It would get better on 43 minutes as a long ball into the All Saints penalty area broke to Sullivan who prodded home and then he put Marcus Toner away to fizz a shot over to make it 2-18 to 2-10 approaching the final quarter.

Anthony Rowntree in action

Neeson did land a free in response but the All Saints cause received a further blow when James O'Boyle was cautioned once for back chat and again immediately after that resulted in his dismissal, with Damian Gillan and Jack Magill also going into Eamon Hamill's book in the same phase that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Toner and Neeson swapped points with a Don Whelan free then restoring the eight-point advantage for Davitt's.

Ballymena were left to chase goals, but the hosts remained solid at the back, giving little away by the way of chances as Neeson sent a free just outside the 20-metre line past the post, while stoppage time points from Gillan and Luke O'Rawe proved mere consolation for All Saints who were consigned to their second loss of the competition and will need a win over St Brigid's in their final game to give themselves a chance of qualification, while Davitt's march on and will be very happy with their night's work.

DAVITT'S: T Maguire; O Gorman, M Rowntree, R McIlroy; C Heaney (0-3, 1 free), C Gallagher, A McLaughlin (0-1); D Mooney, P Carleton; D Whelan (0-5, 4 frees), S McGivern (0-3), M Toner (0-4); C Maguire, A Rowntree (1-2), CJ Sullivan (1-2).

Subs: J McNally for R McIlroy (57), D Maher for C Maguire (60), C Mooney for A Rowntree (60).

ALL SAINTS: C Cassley; D McKee, C Neeson, K Brady; D Gray, L O'Rawe (0-1), G Miskella; V Esler, J Magill; R Magee, D Gillan (0-1), C Magill (0-2); C O'Rawe, C Neeson (2-9, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen), J O'Boyle (0-1).

Subs: D Hasson for V Esler (41), G Duffin for R Magee (51).

REFEREE: Eamon Hamill (St Teresa's)