Gaelic Games: Division One hurling split to be confirmed after this weekend’s games

It’s back to hurling action on Sunday after Wednesday’s round of games as the top and bottom half splits will be confirmed.

Rossa, St John’s, Dunloy and Loughgiel will certainly play in the top half with the league title now in their sights, although the Shamrocks will have the weekend off after playing their game against Cushendall earlier int he season.

Rossa host Ballygalget on Sunday and they lead the pack following Wednesday’s win at Naomh Éanna, while the Johnnies travel to Dunloy seeking to get back on the winning trail after a midweek draw as they both seek to remain in the battle for silverware.

Naomh Éanna are set to play the rest of the season in the bottom half and they host a Ballycastle side trying to get into the top-half following their midweek defeat against Cushendall which saw the Ruairis edge into fifth, but habing played a game more.

In Division Two, there is a local derby as Sarsfield’s host St Paul’s, while Carryduff are at Carey, Bredagh host Cloughmills and St Gall’s make the trip to Creggan.

Another West Belfast derby takes place in Division Three as Lámh Dherag welcome Gort na Móna to Hannahstown, while the second strings of Naomh Éanna and Ballycastle meet in the first part of a Hightown doubleheader, and Davitt’s head to Gleravel.

In Division Four, St Brigid’s host Rossa II in a top-of-the-table clash, while Ardoyne are also in the mix as they host Larne.

Sunday’s fixtures

O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One (5pm)

Naomh Éanna v Ballycastle

Dunloy v St John’s

O’Donovan Rossa v Ballygalget (2pm)

Ballycran v Portaferry (Saturday 6pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two (5pm)

Carey v Carryduff

Sarsfield’s v St Paul’s

Loughgiel II v Tír na nÓg (Saturday 4pm)

Bredagh v Cloughmills

Clooney Gaels v Glenariffe

Cushendun v Glenarm

Creggan v St Gall’s (Saturday 2pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three (5pm)

Naomh Éanna II v Ballycastle II

Cushendall II v Rasharkin

Dunloy II v Armoy (3pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Gort na Móna

Glenravel v Davitt’s (3pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Four (5pm)

Loch Mór Dál gCais v All Saints, Ballymena

Ardoyne v Latharna Óg

St Brigid’s v Rossa II

Glenarm II v Belfast Saints