Gaelic Games: Dunloy contingent back with Antrim ahead of League opener against Kilkenny

Nigel Elliott will return to county colours in 2023 having spent an extended period in Australia after the 2019 season, but the Dunloy man will not be available for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League opener against Kilkenny INPHO

ANTRIM'S Dunloy contingent is back in harness as the Saffrons get ready for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B opener against Kilkenny at Corrigan Park (2pm, live on BBC iPlayer).

Having enjoyed a brief period of downtime following their loss to Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Club final, the Cuchullain representatives have reported back for county duty this week and most are in contention for this weekend's mouthwatering clash with the Cats - the first of two meetings between the counties in Belfast this year.

Nigel Elliott has also made a return to the county set-up having departed for Australia at the end of the 2019 season, but will not be available until next week's trip to face Dublin.

Younger brother Seaan, Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy, Ryan Elliott, Ryan McGarry and Phelim Duffin were all back training with the county on Monday and their return will be a huge boost for Antrim ahead of a huge year that will include Division One League hurling and a full Leinster Championship campaign.

"The Dunloy lads are back this week," confirmed Antrim manager, Darren Gleeson.

"They are a fantastic bunch of guys and have been mad keen to get going in the county season. They took their week off there and were back in with us on Monday night to get a sense for the National League.

"I'm delighted with that, delighted with how they have been willing to come back in and are ready for action."

We welcome current All-Ireland Finalists @KilkennyCLG to Corrigan Park this Saturday in a massive #AllianzLeagues clash!



Both counties have a historic past from the 1943 semi-final in Corrigan, 1989 on DJ Carey’s debut, 1991 semi-final and most recently in 2009 at Casement. pic.twitter.com/PMNByjppHB — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 30, 2023

One of last year's representatives from the Antrim and Ulster champions, Aaron Crawford, is set to miss the inter-county season after suffering a broken collarbone in Dunloy's All-Ireland semi-final win over St Thomas' before Christmas, while further bad news on the injury front is that Loughgiel's Damon McMullan, who missed out last year having had surgery on his shoulder, requires further treatment despite getting game-time in January's Walsh Cup.

Both will join Ciaran Clarke, Conor McCann and Domhnall Nugent on the long-term list, but Conor Johnston will be available for now as the St John's forward awaits a date for an operation on his wrist.

"It's not ideal on the injury front, but you just get on with it," the Antrim manager accepts.

"Unfortunately, Damon McMullan's shoulder hasn't come 100 per cent right, so Damon is looking at a long period of time out. That's disappointing for him, but we have a good, deep squad and that's a plus.

"Conor has an operation ahead of him at some stage, but it is quite a specific one he needs so there is a timeline for that. He is functioning at the minute and is happy to push on until the operation can be done."