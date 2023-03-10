Gaelic Games: Early start for the second round of football league games on Sunday

Davitt’s got the better of Sarsfield’s in Division Two on Sunday and they host St Teresa’s on Sunday, while the Paddies travel to Glenavy

IT’S a day for the early risers on Sunday with the majority of the Antrim football league fixtures getting underway at 10am due to the county’s hurlers hosting Laois at 1pm.

The only team yet to taste action in Division One will get their season underway on the road as Naomh Éanna - who had the bye in the 13-team division in round one - make the trip down to Aghagallon.

The St Mary’s club, now under the management of Pete McGrath, got their campaign off to a win at Moneyglass at the weekend with Eunan Walsh finding the net and will have ambitions of making home advantage count against the Glengormley outfit.

St Brigid’s made a slow start to their season at Ahoghill at the weekend and they are on home soil this weekend with Moneyglass making the trip to Musgrave Park in the afternoon.

Cargin welcome St Gall’s to Toome with the Erin’s Own side registering a win on opening day, while St Gall’s fell to Portglenone who host Lámh Dhearg on Sunday afternoon - the Red Hands falling to St John’s in their opener.

A little later at 11am, Rossa will look to get their first points when they welcome Ahoghill, having lost narrowly to defending champions, Creggan.

Kickham’s are in Corrigan Park on Sunday for a 3.30pm start (following the Allianz Hurling League clash at the venue) to take on St John’s who will be happy with their start.

In Division Two, both Davitt’s and St Teresa’s made a winning start to the season and they will meet at Davitt Park on Sunday morning in a West Belfast derby.

St Paul’s are set to make their bow for 2023 when they host a St Patrick’s, Lisburn side that came up short run their opener against Gort na Móna - the Turf Lodge side also enjoying home advantage on Sunday when they face Glenravel who had to settle for a draw against Ballymena in their opener.

The All Saints club welcome Ardoyne on Sunday with Kickham’s also coming in off the back of a draw secured against Glenavy who welcome Sarsfield’s.

Also in Division Two, Dunloy host Aldergrove at 10am with the 2022 Intermediate champions seeking their first points and the visitors in action for their first game of the season.

In Division Three, St Agnes’ will be keen to build on their opening win over Wolfe Tone’s when they host Rasharkin at Woodlands - the St Ergnat’s side also with points on the board following a big win against Laochra Loch Lao.

Éire Óg defeated St Malachy's in the opening game of Division Three last week

The Gaeilgeoirí are on their home turf at Colaiste Feirste with St Malachy’s making the trip across town, while the other 10am start on Sunday is Ballycastle’s home fixture against St Comgall’s.

There remaining fixtures in the division have a midday start with a North Belfast derby at The Cricky as Pearse’s - who impressed in their opening win at St Comgall’s - hosting Wolfe Tone’s, while Éire Óg - coming in off their victory against St Malachy’s - hosting O’Donnell’s who are set for their first game of the season.



Sunday’s fixtures

(10am unless stated)

Division One

St Brigid’s v Moneyglass (2.30pm)

Cargin v St Gall’s

Aghagallon v Naomh Éanna

Portglenone v Lamh Dhearg (4pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Ahoghill (11am)

St John’s v Creggan (3.30pm)



Division Two

Davitt’s v St Teresa’s

Dunloy v Aldergrove

St Paul’s v St Patrick’s, Lisburn

Gort na Móna v Glenravel

All Saints, Ballymena v Ardoyne

Glenavy v Sarsfield’s (10.20am)



Division Three

St Agnes’ v Rasharkin

Laochra Loch Lao v St Malachy’s

Ballycastle v St Comgall’s

Na Piarsaigh v Wolfe Tones (3pm)

Éire Óg v O’Donnell’s (12pm)