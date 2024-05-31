Gaelic Games: Final round of pre-split hurling fixtures for the majority

St John's will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host Loughgiel on Sunday

THE final round of pre-split fixtures in Antrim hurling's Division One takes place on Sunday with the final groups in the race for promotion or battle against relegation confirmed.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats, St John's continue to lead the way at the top and are guaranteed their place in the top half, but the Johnnies will be keen to turn things around and maintain a lead at the top heading into the final phase when they host a Loughgiel side snapping at their heels.

The Shamrocks are in a four-way tie of teams on 10 points, two behind the Corrigan Park outfit, so it all makes for an interesting day.

Two of those sides level on points meet in the Glens where Cushendall host Dunloy, while Rossa are in Ballycastle to face a McQuillan's side needing a win to give themselves a chances of breaking into the top half.

'The Town' sit alongside Naomh Éanna on eight points, with Rossa's win over the Glengormley side on Wednesday leaving matters in their own hands, so the Hightown outfit will be in Ballygalget needing to win big and also hoping that a result elsewhere falls their way to break into the top half.

The 'Galget, along with fellow Ards teams Ballycran and Portaferry who meet on Sunday, are certain to be in the bottom half after a slow start to the season.

There's still a bit of hurling to go in Division Two before we get to the end of the first phase and there is very little to separate the majority of teams.

Clooney Gaels remain on top, one point ahead of Carey who have played a game less, and the teams meet on Saturday evening.

There is a three-way tie in second with 10 points to the leaders' 11, with another of those teams, Tír na nÓg visiting Cushendun who are one point back.

St Gall's is the third team of that pack and they are at home to a Carryduff side that sit second from bottom, but are just a couple of wins away from climbing a lot higher.

St Paul's sit in the mid-table block of teams and have home advantage against Loughgiel's reserves, while Sarsfield's, who are still to get on the board, travel to Glenariffe desperate for points to give themselves a shot at avoiding relegation.

Sarsfield's travel to Glenariffe on Sunday desperate for a win

The final round of games take place in Division Three before the split and there are two undefeated teams leading the charge.

Bredagh are on top with six wins from six and make the trip to Derry on Sunday for a midday fixture against Na Magha.

Rasharkin sit two points off the top, but with a game less played, and are in Hannahstown to face Lámh Dhearg. Elsewhere, Creggan host Armoy and Glenravel welcome Cloughmills.

Undoubtedly, the meeting of Gort na Móna an Davitt's in Division Four is the most intriguing fixture of the division as neither is yet to lose a game and they meet in Enright Park.

Ardoyne are certain to secure top-half hurling and travel to face St Gall's reserves who are second from bottom.

Belfast Saints host St Brigid's in a crossroads game for the pair, while points are at a premium when Latharna Óg host Loch Mór Dál gCais GAC and St Paul's II head to bottom of the table Loughbeg Harps.

Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Ballycastle v O'Donovan Rossa (1pm)

Ballygalget v Naomh Éanna

Cushendall v Dunloy

St John's v Loughgiel

Ballycran v Portaferry

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Clooney Gaels v Carey (Saturday 5pm)

Cushendun v Tír na nÓg (Saturday 5pm)

St Gall's v Carryduff

St Paul's v Loughgiel II

Glenariffe v Sarsfield's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Na Magha v Bredagh (Sunday 12pm)

Creggan v Armoy

Glenravel v Cloughmills (Sunday 3pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Rasharkin

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Gort na Móna v Davitt's

Latharna Óg v Loch Mór Dál gCais GAC

St Gall's II v Ardoyne

Belfast Saints v St Brigid's

Loughbeg Harps v St Paul's II (Sunday 3pm)