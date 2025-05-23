Gaelic Games: Football the focus this weekend in Antrim

IN a bit of a change to the recent trend, club football will take centre stage this weekend with hurling taking a break until next Wednesday and by the time all is completed, the picture at both ends of the table could become a little clearer as it approaches the final stretch.

There are a couple of local derbies in Division One with St Paul’s hosting a St Gall’s team that was mightily impressive against Aldergrove in midweek.

The De La Salle Park outfit remains in that four-strong group equal on points, which sits four off the Division One leaders, Cargin, who host Dunloy.

Creggan are also in that chasing pack and they host St John's, while the other two meet in Ballymena with All Saints hosting St Brigid's. Portglenone are just one point off that group and they host Aghagallon.

Rossa sit bottom of the pile and they will know they must start picking up wins and soon if they are to get out of the relegation playoff zone, but will have a tough task on their hands this week as they travel to Hannahstown to face Lámh Dhearg.

Tír na nÓg scored an important win in that regard at Rossa Park on Wednesday and they are at home to Glenravel on Saturday afternoon, while Ahoghill are also just one point off the safety zone and they are at Aldergrove.

The Division Two split will be confirmed by the close of play on Saturday, where Sarsfield's and Moneyglass have extended their lead at the top.

The Paddies host a Naomh Éanna side which must avoid defeat to give themselves any hope of making the top half, with a draw possible enough should Moneyglass score a big win away to Glenavy.

St Teresa's or St Patrick's could still potentially drop out of the top five and the Glen Road side travel to St Comgall's, while the Lisburn outfit hosts Davitt's.

Two teams certain to be in the bottom half, Gort na Móna and Rasharkin, meet in Turf Lodge.

St Agnes' are still clear at the top of Division Three and they welcome O'Donnell's to Woodlands on Saturday, while second-place Laochra Loch Lao are bound for the north of the city to face Pearse's. Éire Óg host Ardoyne in the division's remaining weekend fixture, with St Malachy's v Wolfe Tone's reset for next Wednesday.

There are also a couple of make-up hurling games pencilled in with Carey hosting Loughgiel II in Division Two, while Armoy welcome Ballycastle II in Division Three.

Times are subject to change.



Saturday’s fixtures

O’Neills Antrim Football League Division One (6pm)

Tír na nÓg v Glenravel (4.30pm)

Cargin v Dunloy (5pm)

Aldergrove v Ahoghill

Portglenone v Aghagallon

St Paul’s v St Gall’s

Lámh Dhearg v O`Donovan Rossa

Creggan v St John’s

Ballymena v St Brigid’s



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Two (7.15pm)

St Comgall’s v St Teresa’s

Gort na Móna v Rasharkin

Glenavy v Moneyglass (6pm)

Sarsfield’s v Naomh Éanna (4pm)

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Davitt’s



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Three (4pm)

St Agnes’ v O’Donnell’s

Éire Óg v Ardoyne

Na Piarsaigh v Laochra Loch Lao



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Carey v Loughgiel II (4pm)



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Armoy v Ballycastle II (5pm)