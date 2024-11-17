Gaelic Games: Former Antrim hurling manager Gleeson reveals cancer diagnosis

FORMER Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Tipperary man had taken over the reins with Laois in August but will step down from that role in order to focus on his treatment.

Gleeson had been initially getting treatment for a broken arm recently when it was discovered he has a growth. In a statement posted by Laois GAA, he said: "I regret to announce that I am stepping down as Laois senior hurling manager to undergo treatment for cancer," he said in a statement.

"The cancer was diagnosed following a recent accident in which my upper arm was broken unexpectedly.

"It is essential, based on the medical advice I have received, that I fully focus in the month ahead on my treatment and recovery.

"Unfortunately, it is therefore not possible to continue the busy and responsible role of being an inter-county manager.

"This is a challenging and difficult time for my family and me, but we are determined and optimistic about the road ahead.

"We are fortunate to enjoy great support from our families, friends and local community in Portroe."

Rang me last night to tell me news and it was an absolute shock...he did a great job at Antrim, was always supportive of what we were trying to do in Down, facilitating with challenge games etc i have no doubt he will overcome this latest challenge and be back where he belongs 🙏 https://t.co/iEToMO4Lp7 — Ronan Sheehan (@newryhurler1) November 16, 2024

The news came as a shock to all in the GAA community, but especially in Antrim where he spent six years including five as manager.

A former two-time All-Ireland winner with his Tipperary, Gleeson initially arrived in Antrim to take coaching sessions during Neal Peden's tenure in 2019, but was elevated to manager for the following season, winning promotion to the League and then the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Antrim have remained a Division One team since and although they dropped back to the McDonagh Cup for 2022, they immediately won it and promotion back to the Liam MacCarthy Cup where they have stayed and will compete in next year thanks to a last day win over Carlow which was Gleeson's last with the Saffrons.

Antrim GAA echoed the messages of support that have flooded in, saying: "We would like to extend our thoughts to former Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson at this time as he is set to undergo cancer treatment.

"A man who took Antrim hurling to the next level. Every Saffron supporter sends their best wishes and a speedy recovery to you, Darren."