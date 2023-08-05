Gaelic Games: Goals the difference as Rossa defeat St John's

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group One

St John's 0-21 O'Donovan Rossa 2-21

AN Eoin Trainor goal on the stroke of half-time proved the turning point for Rossa as they powered on in the second period at Corrigan Park on Saturday to claim an opening win in Group One of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship against St John's.

Rossa had been six adrift approaching the short whistle after the hosts had been on top in the first half, but they whittled it down to one and gradually took over in the second half.

Dominic McEnhill was the star of the show with a personal haul of 1-6, landing some superb scores and his goal midway through the second half would be the game-breaker at Rossa didn't look back.

St John's just couldn't find the same level of performance they produced in the opening period as the scores dried up despite Oisin MacManus on song from frees.

The Johnnies opened much brighter with MacManus converting three early frees, but the visitors responded in kind with Eoghan McMenamin, Stephen Beatty and an Aodhán O'Brien free levelling matters.

The sides would trade a pair of scores, but the Johnnies began to exert their influence as they were just that bit crisper and sharper, their defence solid and use of possession impressive as they found their men much better.

Aodhán O'Brien evades a challenge

Ciaran Johnston was anchoring the defence well and he got through a mountain of work early, while Michael Bradley began to come into the game, landing points either side of two MacManus frees, the second of which a great effort after being picked out by his brother, Aaron.

Ruairi Galbraith then pointed off a break as it seemed the hosts were in full control as after Gerard Walsh ended a barren 15 minutes for Rossa in a bit of a stop-start opening period, another two MacManus frees pushed the gap out to six.

It wasn't looking good for Rossa, but a pair of Dominic McEnhill points narrowed the gap and although Conal Morgan replied at the other end, deep in first half stoppage time a long delivery from Stephen Beatty was latched onto by Eoin Trainor who cut through and finished to the net, bringing the gap to one with the St John's lead of 0-13 to 1-9 not what they would have liked it to be having enjoyed the better of it in the first half.

That goal would prove to be a huge score as although Aaron Bradley extended the St John's advantage after the break, Rossa started to gain the upper hand with McEnhill and Gerard Walsh firing over to level.

While MacManus edged St John's back in front, a trio of O'Brien free helped Rossa into the lead for the first time and they would remain there until the final whistle.

Cormac McGettigan was excellent for the Shaw's Road men, throwing himself into challenges and not for the last time, would tee-up McEnhill who pointed.

Conal Morgan gets clear of Declan McCartney

Johnnies' substitute Conor Hand broke a few challenges for a fine individual point, but the tide had turned and after points from Dara Rocks and McMenamin, Rossa grabbed the second goal on 46 minutes as McGettigan made a high fetch, sent a diagonal ball down to McEnhill who gathered, made the space and lashed home.

Seven points behind, St John's were stung into action with MacManus and Conor Johnston pointing, but Rossa would always find an answer with Stephen Beatty and McEnhill landing either side of another St John's free.

It was from those MacManus frees that the hosts got to within four in stoppage time, but the visitors rounded off a fine evening with Chris McGuinness lashing over from deep and McEnhill quite fittingly putting the seal on it fr a free to secure the two points for Rossa who face Dunloy at Dunsilly in a fortnight, while St John's are up against Clooney Gaels.

ST JOHN'S: D Cregan; L Heenan,R McNulty, D McGuinness; Ciaran Johnston, M Bradley (0-2), J Bohill; C Morgan (0-1), S Wilson; A Bradley (0-2), O Mac Manus (0-13, all frees), C McKenna; Conor Johnston (0-1), N McCallin, R Galbraith (0-1)

Subs: D McKeogh for R Galbraith (HT), J McAllister for C McKenna (54), L Boyd for J Bohill (blood sub 56, reversed 60).

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: M Devlin; C Orchin, C McGuinness (0-1), C Shannon; D McCartney, Stephen Shannon, P Short (0-1); G Walsh (0-2), C McGettigan; E Trainor (1-0), S Beatty (0-2), A O'Brien (0-6, all frees); D McEnhill (1-6, 0-1 free), E McMenamin (0-2), D Rocks (0-1)

Subs: D Rogan for E McMenamin (60+3), N Devlin for P Short (60+3), O May for D McCartney (60+5), J Close for A O'Brien (60+5)

REFEREE: Colm McDonald (St Gall's)