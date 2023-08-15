Gaelic Games: HomeFit Antrim Senior Football Golf Classic launched

The Antrim senior footballers are delighted to announce the HomeFit Antrim Senior Football Golf Classic at Hilton Templepatrick at the Kingfisher Country Estate on Friday, September 29.

The lead sponsor for the day is HomeFit, a leading supplier for Bathrooms, Outdoors & Gardens, Kitchen, Building and DIY supplies with stores in Lanark Way, Hannahstown Hill and Boucher Crescent.

Managing Director, John Kelly, a former Antrim County footballer, commented: "I am delighted to announce that HomeFit will be sponsoring the inaugural Antrim Senior Football Golf Classic.

"While my days on the pitch are over, I am excited to play golf against a few members of the team, old teammates, and a few enemies! HomeFit is a family-run company, and we are delighted to invest in our senior county football team.”

Antrim Senior Football Manager Andy McEntee said, “I am excited about the Classic, it will be a super day out for club Antrim: for the players, family, friends, and the fans. A time to reflect on the positive year we have had, while looking forward to the upcoming season, all funds from this event will go straight to preparing the players for the league and championship next year.”

Speaking ahead of the Classic, Hilton Templepatrick club pro, Eamonn Logue, said, "We are delighted to welcome the HomeFit Antrim Senior Football Golf Classic to our course.

"We are proud to showcase our first-class facilities and golf course which we have invested heavily in recently: the magnificent 18-hole course that spreads over 7,000 yards and offers challenging fairways and greens interspersed with lake and mature parkland. I look forward to welcoming Antrim GAA. The day will be a great occasion for golf as it also coincides with the first day’s play of the Ryder Cup."

The 18-hole par 72 championship course, designed by David Jones and David Feherty has hosted the Ulster PGA Championship eight times and the Ladies British Open Senior Ladies Championship in 2008.

Teams of four are £300 per fourball; this covers a round of golf, entry to win prizes, snacks on arrival and a meal in the clubhouse afterwards. The Classic will have a shotgun start either in the morning (9.30 a.m.) or in the afternoon (2 p.m.).

To play in the classic, sponsor or to make a donation, please email antrimseniorfootballers@gmail.com. Sponsors will be showcased on the day.

The Antrim senior footballers are thankful for the support and sponsorship and hope to see you on Friday September 29th, for a classic day out!