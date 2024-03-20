Gaelic Games: Improved Antrim U20s fall short against Farney

Ulster U20 Football Championship Section A, Round Two

Monaghan 2-8 Antrim 1-6

IT was a closer-run thing for Antrim's U20 footballers in Castleblayney on Wednesday, but they still came away empty handed against Monaghan in their second Ulster Championship game.

Niall Jackman's side had suffered a heavy loss to Tyrone in their opener, but were competitive throughout this time around, a testament to their resolve.

However, they never managed to get level despite reducing the arrears to one on a couple of occasions and then two late on, but a late Monaghan goal would settle the argument.

Monaghan were first off the mark when Bobby McCaul found the mark four minutes in and a further seven had passed when Packie Coogan-Burke doubled their advantage.

Antrim would get themselves on the board soon after through Tom Shivers, but the hosts were in for the first goal of the night as McCaul rattled the net after 17 minutes.

It was a setback for the Saffrons who had been right in it but they responded well with the next three points from Shivers and team captain Tiernan McCormick to pull to within one.

Monaghan would have the final say of the half, however, as Fionán Carolan split the uprights to help the Farney into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

Antrim were right in it and Shivers got them back to within one early after the restart.

But they just couldn't find that levelling score as a Stephen Mooney free stretched it back to two and then three in identical fashion.

Connlaodh McCann kept the Saffrons in touch but it would be as close as they would get with a Mooney free putting that goal between the sides and he would add another from play late on after substitute Darragh Mee got on the board.

With five between them, it looked like that was it but Antrim grabbed a late lifeline when Johnny Hannon found the net, but another of the Farney subs, Kian Duffy would respond in kind to ensure the hosts got off to a winning start and although Antrim will take much more encouragement fr this than their opener, they are still to register in the group.

MONAGHAN: J Mooney; G Devlin, J McConnon, F Carlolan (0-1); P Doogan-Burke (0-1), T Hughes, S Callan; A Carey, C McQuillan; C Foy, O McGorman, D McKenna; C Conlon, B McCaul (1-1), S Mooney (0-4, 3f).

Subs: K Duffy (1-0) for C Conlon, J McMahon for C McQuillan, D Mee (0-1) for D McKenna, N Sherlock for G Devlin

ANTRIM: S Laverty; E O'Hare, C Mac Adhaim, C Maginnis; C McCann (0-1), P Duffin, R Quinn; M McCrossan, T Shivers (0-4); C Walsh, E McCartan, N Duffy; T McCormick (0-1), J Hannon (1-0), N Fallon.

REFEREE: James Lewis