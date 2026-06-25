WHAT has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe will see hundreds of young Gaelic footballers descend on the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg, and other Derry venues, for the John West Féile Peile na nÓg Under-15 Gaelic football and ladies’ football national finals 2026 this Saturday.

Dublin star Leah Caffrey with U15 O'Tooles footballer Lilly Dunne at Croke Park in advance of the John West Féile Peile na nÓg finals 2026

On the same day, thousands will take part in John West Féile Peile na nÓg regional finals taking place at venues across Ireland for teams outside the top grade.

For the first time, a team representing Europe LGFA will take part in the Féile Peile na nÓg finals this year, made up of players from Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

A Gaelic games festival across all four codes and grades at under-15 level, John West Féile is, for many players, their first time to compete in a GAA national championship. It also comprises rounders and handball competitions.

At the John West Féile finals, competing sides from outside the island of Ireland are usually an amalgamation of club teams playing under a county banner, while club sides here play off at local level for the honour of representing their county.

In the 11 years of John West’s sponsorship of Féile, the competition has grown remarkably. The company seeks to promote the importance of resilience and nutrition among juveniles through its sponsorship.

Jonn West has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the GAA’s national under-15 Gaelic games celebration across camogie, Gaelic football, hurling and LGFA, as well as rounders and handball, until 2028.

“As John West Féile is, for many players, their first time to compete in a national competition, the GAA has always worked to ensure a positive experience for players, parents and coaches, who make an incredible contribution to ensure it is so special,” said John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde.

“Every year, thousands of young players are brought together in celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition,” she said.

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said John West Féile is an integral and very important part of the GAA calendar.

“It has nurtured a wonderful enthusiasm for our games and has been the making of many friendships and memories,” he said. “Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg.

“Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2026.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Trina Murray, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship, and participation.

“Players will make new friends and re-connect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories.”

Féile na nGael has been in existence since 1971, while Féile Peile na nÓg will mark 44 years this year.

This year’s competitions allow eligible clubs compete against teams facing similar demographic realities, fostering balanced matches and helping sustain underage Gaelic games in communities where numbers are under pressure.