Gaelic Games: Johnston happy to be back in the Antrim fold

Conor Johnston has been enjoying his time back in the county team after a year off and believes the methods brought by manager Davy Fitzgerald are beginning to take hold. INPHO

A YEAR away from the county scene was just what Conor Johnston needed, but there wasn't much of a prospect of that break being extended as he returned refreshed and ready to make an impact for the Saffrons.

On Sunday against Laois, the St John's man delivered a big performance, chipping in with 1-2 and laying on scores for others, while a second goal was ruled out for the pass that put him in on goal ruled illegal.

It was all smiles at the final whistle as Antrim, although still awaiting how the results pan out in the coming weeks to determine if they beat the drop or not, rounded off their 1B campaign in fine style.

There had been difficult moments in the preceding weeks with a few heavy defeats suffered, but over the last couple of games, there is a sense things are beginning to turn as they now set their sights on the Leinster Championship which begins with a trip to Wexford on Easter Saturday.

New manager Davy Fitzgerald has been consistent in his call for patience and Johnston feels his methods are beginning to take hold as the hard work of the last few months begins to pay off.

"The pre-season wasn't pleasant - it was running flat out - but no, it was good," he said of his reintroduction to the Antrim panel.

"I was looking forward to it. It was a breath of fresh air last year, playing with the club, got a good season under my belt and then it was just like, I'll go again. Davy was an incentive to come back, so no, I love it. I love playing for the county, and there was no other doubt I was going to come back.

"You can definitely see the stuff that he's trying to work on us is coming in to play, putting the ball into space and kicking the ball out of the rucks.

"When we do play the way we can, we can put up big scorelines and we can get the wins, we can get points on the board, and thankfully we got the win today, it was massive. Kicking on into the Leinster Championship, so a big couple of weeks now."

It probably helped Antrim over the last couple of weeks that winter appears to be in the rearview with the temperatures rising and more importantly, ground firming up.

Those spring conditions certainly suit smaller, nippy forwards and Johnston fits that mould with his ability to get on the ball and make something happen came to the fore against Laois.

Antrim posted a very healthy tally of 4-22, but with the wide tally into double figures and a couple of goal chances passed up, they could have had much more.

Sure, things are moving the right way, but they aren't the finished article and the next six weeks will be about making further improvements before the white heat of championship hurling descends.

"The ball was hopping a lot more today," he noted.

"When the balls were going in like that, it's up to me to deliver and up to the forwards to deliver and I think today we did put on a good show. There's more in us; we probably left more behind - at least another 2-4, 2-5 - but it was all in the right direction.

"We'll put in the work and we'll be ready for Easter Saturday, Sunday, or whenever it is. I'm looking forward to the Leinster Championship, so the boys will put their heads down now and go at it."