Gaelic Games: Later start for majority of club hurling fixtures on Sunday

WITH Antrim's footballers hosting Tipperary in their opening Tailteann Cup game on Sunday afternoon, the majority of club hurling fixtures have been pushed back to later in the day this week.

However, the action begins in Division One on Saturday at Corrigan Park that will host a special 'club day' as St John's officially open their new stand and terracing.

The hosts will hope to round off the festivities by maintaining their perfect start to the season as they host a Ballygalget side that has experienced quite the opposite, failing to pick up anything from their games to date.

The chasing pack in the top tier sit four points off the leaders and two of those go head-to-head on Sunday evening in Dunlop where the Cuchullains welcome a Rossa side that got back in the winning column against Loughgiel last week.

Naomh Éanna will travel to face the Shamrocks on Sunday with hopes of keeping pace with the group in second position, as will Cushendall who are at Ballycran earlier in the day.

It's also a 2pm start in Portaferry as they and Ballycastle, locked open four points so far, go head-to-head.

Tír na nÓg sit on top of Division Two and it's another top versus bottom affair in the second tier as Sarsfield's are the visitors to Whitehill aiming to get off the mark for the year.

The Randalstown club's lead at the top is just two points from six teams who have picked up as many points to date.

Two of those, St Paul's and Clooney Gaels, meet in West Belfast, while the remaining games see teams with six points play opposition with four as Cushendun visit Loughgiel's reserves on Friday, Glenariffe travel to Carryduff on Sunday afternoon, with St Gall's having the week off.

Bredagh remain out in front in Division Three with five wins from five and the South Belfast side make the trip to Rasharkin on Sunday evening to face a team four points behind them, but with two games in hand.

Lámh Dhearg are at Creggan on Sunday having just two games behind them, while Glenravel host All Saints.

Division Four remains a two-way tie at the top with Gort na Móna and Davitt's on maximum points after five games.

Both have home advantage on Sunday with Davitt's enjoying an early start against Belfast Saints, while the Gorts are in early action against Larne.

St Brigid's are the nearest challengers and they are at Loch Mór Dál gCais, while Ardoyne will seek to get back to winning ways when they visit St Paul's to face the Shaw's Road side's second string. St Gall's reserves are also in action, with an away trip to Loughbeg Harps.

As always, times are subject to change for all fixtures.

Weekend fixtures (Sunday 6pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

St John's v Ballygalget (Saturday 5pm)

Dunloy v O'Donovan Rossa

Ballycran v Cushendall (Sunday 2pm)

Loughgiel v Naomh Éanna

Portaferry v Ballycastle (Sunday 2pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Loughgiel II v Cushendun (Friday 7pm)

St Paul's v Clooney Gaels (Sunday 4pm)

Tír na nÓg v Sarsfield's

Carryduff v Glenariffe (Sunday 2pm)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Rasharkin v Bredagh (12.30pm)

Creggan v Lámh Dhearg (12.30pm)

Glenravel v All Saints, Ballymena

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v St Brigid's (1pm)

Gort na Móna v Latharna Óg (12pm)

Loughbeg Harps v St Gall's II

St Paul's II v Ardoyne

Davitt's v Belfast Saints (Sunday 12.30pm)