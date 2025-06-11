Gaelic Games: Midweek club hurling action returns to Antrim

WEDNESDAY evening will see the Antrim Club Hurling League’s return after a 10-day hiatus.

Division One sees the first of the post-split fixtures with the league being halved into an A and B division with the top five battling out for the league title, whilst at the bottom the remaining five will have to fight to avoid the drop.

St John’s currently sit as the cream of the crop in Division 1A but face a tough mid-week test as they welcome Loughiel Shamrocks to Corrigan Park. The Whiterock side have only suffered a single loss this season back in April, but it did come at the hands of their opponents on Wednesday evening.

Since the reverse fixture St John’s have had a fantastic spell of four wins and a home draw with Ballycran, with Loughiel themselves enjoying three wins on the spin before a home loss at the hands of Dunloy in their most recent game.

The other games in the top flight see Ballycastle at home to Dunloy, with 1B seeing Ballygalget take on Portaferry in the all-Down clash, whilst St Enda’s welcome Cushendall to North Belfast in the hopes of steering clear of the bottom two.

In the second tier there are some strong match-ups: St Gall’s host Loughiel II and hope to make amends after a hefty defeat at the hands of Creggan who pay St Paul’s a visit who hope to make it back-to-back wins after defeating Sarsfields at the Bear Pit Sunday last.

Division Three sees an away trip for Lámh Dhearg against top side Ballycastle; a win could see Lámh Dhearg climb the table and close the gap as they remain promotion hopefuls. Meanwhile at the other end Davitt’s will be hoping to earn a result against a strong Cushendall II side to keep St Enda’s II cut adrift at the foot of the table.

And in the fourth tier, Belfast Saints HC will face Shane Uí Néill II whilst Rossa II and St Paul’s II face Ardoyne and Latharna Óg respectively.

ANTTRIM CLUB HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

St John’s v Loughiel Shamrocks – 7:30PM - Corrigan Park

Ballycastle v Dunloy - 7:30PM - Pairc MacUílín

ANTTRIM CLUB HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Ballygalget v Portaferry – 7:30PM - Ballygalget

St Enda’s v Cushendall - 7:30PM - Páirc Éanna

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Cloughmills v Cathaoir an Ri – 7:30PM - St Brigid’s Cloughmills

Glenariff Oisins v Sarsfields - 7:30PM - Glenariff Oisins

Carryduff v Cushendun – 7:30PM - Carryduff

St Paul’s v Creggan – 7:30PM - Pairc Naomh Pol

Tir na nOg v Bredagh – 7:30PM - Tir na nOg Randalstown

St Galls v Loughiel Shamrocks II – 7:30PM - Milltown

Shane Uí Néill v Clooney Gaels – 7:30PM - Pairc Ui Fhearsithe

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Ballycastle II v Lamh Dhearg – 7:30PM - Pairc McUílín

Glen Rovers v Dunloy II – 7:30PM - Glen Rovers GAC

Davitt’s v Cushendall II – 7:30PM - Davitt Park

Rasharkin v Con Magee’s – 7:30PM - St Mary’s Rasharkin

ANTRIM CLUB HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 4

St Bride’s v Loch Mór – 7:30PM - Musgrave Park

Rossa II v Ardoyne Kickhams – 7:30PM - Rossa Park

Belfast Saints HC v Shane Uí Néill II – 7:30PM - St Agnes GAC

Latharna Óg v St Paul’s II - 7:30PM - Pairc Ui Fhearsithe