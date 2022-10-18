Gaelic Games: Molloy delight at joining the Dunloy four-in-a-row club

FOUR Antrim Senior Hurling titles in-a-row is not new to Dunloy, but for this current crop to emulate the 2000-2003 team is one that may settle a little bit of family jesting in many households in the Cuchullain Village.

Current boss Gregory O'Kane was a focal point of their attack at the turn of the century, while many of today's squad have plenty of links to the teams of the past.

Keelan Molloy picked up the man-of-the-match award on Sunday for a huge display that included three scores that all came at key times and he joked after that having equalled what his father, Paul, did back in the early 'noughties' he can now say he is on an even footing.

"The record is four-in-a-row and that's a great achievement for anybody," said Molloy who won his fifth Antrim SHC title on Sunday after a first back in 2017.

"My da did it and he was always keeping me going about until we got there we aren't as good as them, but it's great to have this achievement."

Dunloy may have won their finals in 2020 and 2021 in a less stressful manner, but like the 2019 final when their current run started with a victory over Cushendall, again it took a late burst to get over the line.

"We knew it would be tough as it always is against Cushendall, so it's that bit sweeter," Molloy added.

"Every time we play Cushendall it is a nitty gritty game as they are strong men who can kill the game.

"We knew what was coming and to be fair to them, they did it pretty well today. We talked about it and knew I was something we had to overcome."

Dunloy manager Gregory O'Kane - pictured with family after Sunday's win - has now won four-in-a-row as a player and as manager with his club

Dunloy will await the winners of the semi-final between defending Ulster champions Slaughtneil and Portaferry to see who their opponents in the provincial decider on December 4 will be, but undoubtedly, the manner of their Winton Sunday will stand to them heading into that game.

Of course, Molloy is one of many dual players in the club who won the Antrim Intermediate title and have an Ulster quarter-final against Donegal's Dungloe on November 12.

They will aim to kick on in both codes in what has been a remarkable year for the club so far, but their ambitions are always to do just that and while the Ulster title in hurling has eluded this group so far, they will park the county celebrating next week to get ready for a crack at taking the next step.

"The goal is the same every year - win the Antrim Championship and if you do that then Ulster is the next goal," said Molloy.

"We'll get back for another crack at that and put in a good effort. Today (against Cushendall) is the sort of game you are getting in Ulster so this will stand to us.

"The hoodoo of Slaughtneil over the past number of years has really pushed us on, so whoever we get (in the Ulster final) we'll give it a real go and see where it takes us.

"We've the football in a couple of weeks so that's up first and we'll see what happens."