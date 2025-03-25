Gaelic Games: O’Donovan Rossa Camogie Club to mark its 40th anniversary with series of events in 2025

The Rossa team that claimed Feile honours in 1995 with many of that squad going on to win the All-Ireland club title in 2008 - the first Ulster club to do so

OVER the past 40 years, camogie at O’Donovan Rossa has flourished, delivering the ultimate success to the club, so this year, they will mark that Ruby Anniversary in fine style.

The Rossa Camogie Club came into being in January 1985, having enjoyed many successful years as St Teresa’s CC.

The decision to re-register the club was mainly due to the close association members and players had with O’Donovan Rossa GAC based at Rossa House on the Falls Road.

In that time, the club has gone from strength to strength. Its most striking success was winning the prestigious All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship in 2008. Many of the players had enjoyed All-Ireland success with the fantastic U14 Feile na nGael win in 1995.

They have continued to build a very strong base at Pairc Rossa and compete in competitions involving players at Under 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, Minor and Senior level.

They also have a solid base of qualified coaches who work tirelessly with the young camogs all year round, with the support of parents and club members to not only provide skill-based sessions but also to incorporate the fun factor which is essential to any successful training event.

This year, Rossa will be organising a number of events aimed at acknowledging its 40-year history. Every age group will hold an event to mark the occasion. Trips are being organised to take players to challenge games and more which will also incorporate fun and adventure.

Jane Adams lifts the All-Ireland trophy in 2008

The celebrations all begin with a Colour Run at Pairc Rossa, Shaw’s Road on Saturday, March 29 at 2pm. A coffee morning will be running in the social area upstairs for those unable or unwilling to be decorated with the vibrant colour dust.

All proceeds go to youth development and training in the club, with spot prizes on offer during the day in what promises to be great fun for all ages.

Plans are being put in place for a gala dinner event to end the year of celebration of which details will be published shortly. This will bring all codes together to not only celebrate Rossa Camogie but to incorporate all the codes: ladies football, hurling and football.

The club hopes the wider community will join the celebrations, so if you are a former player or member, Rossa would like you to get in touch. Share your stories and pictures for our commemorative booklet of Rossa Camogie throughout the years. You were part of the success.

Look out for details of events, come along and celebrate with us. Contact the club at: secretary.rossa.antrim@camogie.ie for advice on how you can help.

Next Saturday’s colour run costs £10 to enter for adults and £5 for U10s, with a family pass (two adults and two children) costing just £25 will all funds going back into the club.