Gaelic Games: OLSPCK complete second half turnaround to deny Rathmore in MacLarnon semi-final

Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup semi-final

Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock 2-6 Rathmore 0-10

Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock came from four points behind at the break to book their place in next month’s Danske Bank McLarnon Cup final with a win over last year’s beaten finalists, Rathmore.

The Down outfit were slow out the traps and trailed by four before Liam Blaney side-footed to the net, yet they would still trail by four at the break.

Knock restored parity with four unanswered points after the break and a fantastic strike from Oran Donaldson would prove decisive, giving his side the lead for the first time and it was one they wouldn’t relinquish.

Rathmore were first to forge ahead on a perfect afternoon for football as Se Ferris confidently shot over with the outside of the boot.

Parity was restored almost immediately, however. A quickly taken free released Owen McHugh and he opted to fist over the bar.

Despite two scores in the opening 10 minutes, it didn’t reflect the intensity and tenacity on show.

Oscar Conlon evaded heavy pressure and kicked his side back in front after Sonny Doyle claimed an advanced mark and offloaded to Isaac Robinson on the loop.

A smart score from Thomas Lloyd would double their advantage and a minute shy of the quarter hour mark, Rory McErlean dropped over a free from distance.

DSC_9619_5139.JPG

The South Belfast outfit extended their lead after Sonny Doyle picked out Rudi Smyth to pop over the bar and make it 0-5 to 0-1.

OLSPCK were carless in possession in the opening 20 minutes but found a lifeline with 10 to the break.

Thomas McCusker played a crucial role in the build-up and picked out Oran Donaldson in space. Donaldson quickly moved the ball into the path of Liam Blaney to sweep home and make it 0-5 to 1-1.

Rathmore weren’t spooked and restored their three-point lead with three unanswered points before the interval.

Se Ferris dropped a shot over to double his personal tally, and goalkeeper Donncha McGurk, who was keen to add to his sides attack, was on target with a superb, angled score.

A converted free from Rory McErlean doubled his account on the stroke of half-time and it gave his side a 0-8 to 1-1 advantage at the midway point.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men for a 10 minute period early in the second half. Michael Morgan was adjudged to have deliberately tripped an opponent and was black carded, but Knock’s numerical advantage diminished a minute later as Owen McHugh saw black for a high tackle.

Our Lady and St Pat’s were first off the scoring mark through a converted Liam Blaney free and Oran Donaldson arrowed over from play shortly afterwards.

The Down outfit had their tails up and after Donncha McGurk was over-crowded and turned over. A foul brought their attack to a temporary end, with Blaney on hand to swing over the resulting free.

Parity was restored for just the second time when Luke Doran dropped over an angled free and less than 60 seconds later, Knock took the lead for the first time.

Owen O’Neill popped a shot into the path of Oran Donaldson, and he blasted high into the top corner of the net past McGurk to make it 2-5 to 0-8.

DSC_9844_5365.JPG

It took until the 43rd minute for Rathmore to respond, with Eoin Phillips hoisting a shot over the bar.

Gearoid Adams charges were unable to make any further advances on their two-point deficit.

Liam Blaney kicked his third point of the half and Luke Doran missed the chance to add the insurance score moments later.

A further free from Rory McErlean set up a grandstand finish and left things on a knife-edge, but Rathmore were unable to find an injury time goal that would have taken them to the decider for the second year in succession as Our Lady and St Pat’s held out and take their place in next month’s final.

They must wait until Monday to find out who they will face as Abbey from Donegal take on Red High, Downpatrick in the second semi-final in Garvaghy.

RATHMORE: D McGurk (0-1), C O’Connell, O Arthurs, F Blaney, O Conlon (0-1), S Doyle, I Robinson, T Lloyd (0-1), S Ferris (0-2), E Phillips (0-1), R McErlean (0-3f), C Mickleburgh, S McCarthy, M Morgan, R Smyth (0-1).

Subs: J Heatherington for S McCarthy (28), R Taylor for S Ferris (41), C Robb for R Smyth (54), D King for C Mickleburgh (59), M Kerr for E Phillips (59).

OLSPCK: C O’Neill, O McGurk, C Boyle, C McClure, L Doran (0-1), R McCamphill, T McCusker, O O’Neill, H Thompson, O Donaldson (1-1), D Quinn, L Blaney (1-3, 0-3f), O McHugh (0-1), S Pucci, M Guerin.

Subs: C McKee for O McHugh (43), S O’Connell for H Thompson (51), F Cunningham for O Donaldson (58).

REFEREE: Brendan Toland (Lámh Dhearg)