Antrim Schools GAA

Hurling Shield Final

Rathmore 3-7

Coláiste Feirste 2-8

At Rathmore Grammar School

A highly entertaining affair between two Belfast schools saw Rathmore cling on to a narrow victory over Coláiste Feirste in the Antrim Cup Year 10 Hurling Shield Final.

The game opened with a series of exchanged scores after Sé Wall got Rathmore up and running with a free, before Paddy Óg Robinson responded for Coláiste Feirste.

Coláiste Feirste team who competed in the Shield Final

Wall added two further frees to keep Rathmore ticking over, while Robinson matched him with a free of his own. Coláiste Feirste struck a major blow when Cuan Brady found the net from a free, after a blistering effort saw his effort ripple the back of the net.

Eoin Rice followed up with a point to strengthen their position. Rathmore responded brilliantly, however, as midfielder Conor Carson fired home a goal before Ronan McIlroy added a second major from centre half-forward to swing momentum back in Rathmore’s favour to end the interval.

Rathmore squad who won the Shield

The second half continued at a high intensity. Odhran O’Carroll opened the scoring after the restart for Coláiste Feirste before Garrett Finnegan replied with an excellent point from a tight angle.

A BELFAST BATTLE: Both clubs battled hard for their schools last Wednesday

Cuan Brady and Eoin Sheridan traded scores, while O’Carroll added another point to keep Coláiste Feirste within touching distance of the Dunmurry boys.

Sé Wall extended Rathmore’s lead with a free before Odhran O’Prey produced one of the key moments of the game, expertly finishing to the net with his left boot to give Rathmore breathing space.

Coláiste Feirste refused to give in. Brady landed another point before O’Prey was brought down in the square, resulting in a Rathmore penalty. Wall struck the penalty high over the bar for a point.

A superb 21-yard free from Paddy Óg Robinson found the Rathmore net and reignited Coláiste Feirste hopes, while Brady added another point late on.

Despite the late rally, Rathmore held firm to secure the Shield title.

There were outstanding performances throughout both teams. Leo Weng impressed in midfield for Rathmore, while the Rathmore defence played a crucial role throughout, with Harry McAllister particularly prominent with his tackling and defensive work.

Up front, the link-up play between Odhran O’Prey and Garrett Finnegan consistently troubled the Coláiste Feirste defence.

For Coláiste Feirste, Connlaodh Boyd and Cillian Ritchie were excellent in defence, while Cuan Brady contributed significantly from midfield, both in general play and on the scoreboard. In attack, Paddy Óg Robinson and Odhran O’Carroll remained dangerous throughout and ensured Rathmore were never comfortable.

Overall, it was a tremendous advertisement of hurling, played with great skill, determination, and sportsmanship. While both sides can be proud of their efforts, Rathmore were deserving winners on the day.