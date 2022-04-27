Gaelic Games: Rossa finish strong to overcome St Brigid's

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

St Brigid's 2-9 O'Donovan Rossa 1-17

A GOAL from Eoghan McMenamin in the 56th minute saw the pendulum swing towards Rossa against St Brigid's at a sunny Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The visitors had looked well placed when leading by six at the break, but St Brigid's flipped this game on its head with a storming third-quarter performance and leading by two with five to play, seemed on course to take the points.

However, Rossa found a way and when McMenamin rattled the net, they grabbed back momentum at the perfect time to finish strong and win by five.

Dominic top-scored with nine points for the West Belfast side and three of those scores from play were sublime, while for St Brigid's, Patrick Finegan was his typically industrious self and landed two fine scores, but it wasn't enough to power his team home as they were overtaken down the home straight in what was a very entertaining game.

The Soth Belfast men defended in numbers from the off as Rossa owned the ball for most of the early moments, but it took them a little while to find a way through the white jerseys until McEnhill found enough space to get onto his right and curl over after four minutes.

Darren Grego doubled the Rossa money when put through, but he was disappointed he didn't get more out of his rasping drive that just cleared the bar.

This seemed to spark the hosts to life as they went straight upfield with Conor McAleer getting the South Belfast side off the mark before Finnegan burst through to score and Jack Dowling lashed over from deep to see them in front on 12 minutes.

They were unable to build on this as Rossa just seemed sharper and as they dominated the breaks and looked much more purposeful in attack, hitting five points in as many minutes as McEnhill scored two identical points out on the right and converting a free, while younger brother Michael got in on the act and Colm Fleming nailed a free.

A Conor McAleer stopped the rot for St Brigid's, but just briefly as a pair of McEnhill frees was the swift reply and just before the break, Sean Pat Donnelly did well to keep the ball from going over the end line on the right and used his soccer skills to play a low ball across goal where Dara Rocks just got under it too much with the goal gaping as his shot went over the bar to leave Rossa 0-10 to 0-4 up at the half.

Team captains Patrick Finnegan (St Brigid's) and Chris McGuinness (Rossa) with referee Conal Roberts

Whatever was said in the home dressing room at the break worked the oracle as they came out with a lot more energy and pressed high, not allowing Rossa to work out from the back as they had been able to do with ease in the opening period.

It took little time for this approach to pay off as three minutes in, they won back possession and drew the visitors to the left before working wide right where there was space and numbers as Ronan Boyle squared for Paul Bradley to rise highest and palm home.

Michael McEnhill responded with a point for Rossa straight away, but it was clear the momentum had shifted as St Brigid's were not on the front foot with Conor McAleer kicking a free and then on 40 minutes, another excellent move involving Niall Lundy and Bradley saw James Smith one-on-one and his finish was composed and he found the bottom corner to level the game.

McAleer kicked a free to give them the lead and while Colm Fleming levelled with one of his own on 50 minutes, St Brigid's appeared to have struck for home with Michael Cummings finishing a well-worked move and then Patrick Finnegan slinging over from a difficult angle on the right.

However, there would be another twist as after Fleming converted a free to reduce the gap to the minimum, the resultant kick-out was broken down with Adam Devlin first to the loose ball, popping to Diarmuid Rogan who in turn fed inside to McEnhill and with McMenamin taking the layoff, he burst in from the right and tumped past Declamn Heery into the net and put Rossa two up.

A pair of McEnhill frees gave the visitors breathing space and while Ronan Boyle floated over a point with the game in stoppage time to leave a goal in it, the remaining scores came at the other end with Jack Morris thumping over to make it safe and McEnhill curling over a late free for his ninth point of the evening to seal a big two points for Rossa that moves them up to fifth place.

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; R Boyle (0-1), J Toner, D Foster; P King, C King, F Meenagh; M Cummings (0-1), J Dowling (0-1); C McAleer (0-4, 3 frees), P Finnegan (0-2), P Bradley (1-0); J Finnegan, J Smith (1-0), N Lundy.

Subs: S Campbell for D Foster (44), J Morgan for P King (49), M Lynch for P Bradley (59).

ROSSA: M Byrne; S Shannon, C Orchin, P Moyes; J Morris (0-1), C McGuinness, N Crossan; D Grego (0-1), C McGettigan; C Fleming (0-3, all frees), D McEnhill (0-9, 6 frees), M Mallon; SP Donnelly, D Rocks (0-1), M McEnhill (0-2).

Subs: E McMenamin (1-0) for D Rocks (40), A Devlin for M McEnhill (46), D Rogan for D Grego (55)

REFEREE: Conal Roberts (St John's)