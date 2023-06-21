Gaelic Games: Rossa score vital win over St Gall's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division 1B

O'Donovan Rossa 0-13 St Gall's 0-8

ROSSA claimed a huge win in their quest for safety from relegation as they pulled themselves out of the drop zone with a victory over St Gall's.

The result saw them overtake the visitors in the table but it seems the relegation battle is set to go to the wire with little to separate the majority of teams in the bottom half of the table.

Tír na nÓg's win over Moneyglass along with Naomh Éanna's loss at St John's makes it a four-way tie on 10 points at the bottom with Rossa one ahead and Moneyglass on 12.

On Wednesday at Rossa Park, the hosts were value for the win as they made the most of their spells.

Stephen Beatty gave the hosts the lead within 30 seconds with a fine score and they could have had a goal soon after when Darren Grego put Richard Gowdy in, but his shot was scrambled off the line.

St Gall's took a while to get moving in attack, but when they did, Gaireach Mac Adhaimh kicked their first score off a break seven minutes in.

Beatty responded with another immediately after and when Niall Burns tied this game for a second time from a free, again Rossa replied immediately, this time from Daren Grego.

A pair of Burns frees saw St Gall's temporarily edge ahead midway through the opener, but Rossa began to exert control with Gowdy landing a magnificent point from out on the right sideline, while Thomas Morgan kicked a free and Grego after intercepted a stray pass, he went to lob Louis McCormick but his shot carried over.

Brendan Bradley pulled one back from play, but a fine effort from Diarmuid Rogan saw Rossa go in at the half with a 0-8 to 0-5 lead.

Beatty extended the Rossa lead from a free soon after the resumption, but despite the hosts enjoying territory and possession, they were unable to extend their lead as this game hit a major lull.

It took until the 43rd minute before St Gall's added to their tally as Callum Walsh played on from an advantage to curl over and a Burns free with 10 to play trimmed the gap back to two.

But Rossa didn't panic and eventually a barren 23 minutes was ended with Eoghan McMenamin fisting over and Grego did the same moments later to restore the four point gap.

McMenamin added another when dropping a shot over off his left as it was apparent that any way back into this game for St Gall's was going to need a green flag, but it didn't seem forthcoming with a pointed free from Burns all they could manage, while Thomas Morgan made two vital points safe for Rossa with a score in stoppage time to see them leapfrog St Gall's in the table.

Wednesday's results

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Portglenone 1-12 Aghagallon 1-8

Ahoghill 1-12 Lámh Dhearg 2-14

Creggan 1-10 Cargin 0-14

O'Donovan Rossa 0-13 St Gall's 0-8

Tír na nÓg 1-12 Moneyglass 1-10

St John's 2-10 Naomh Éanna 1-8

Division Two

St Paul's 0-6 Sarsfield's 2-9

St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-8 St Teresa's 0-9

Glenravel 3-15 Gort na Móna 2-4

Glenavy 0-11 All Saints, Ballymena 0-21

Aldergrove 0-11 Davitt's 0-7

Dunloy 1-13 Ardoyne 1-7

Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao 2-9 Na Piarsaigh 2-12

O'Donnell's 2-22 St Agnes' 1-7

St Malachy's 1-3 St Comgall's 0-13

Rasharkin 9-15 Wolfe Tone's 0-9