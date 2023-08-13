Gaelic Games: Rossa score vital win over St John's in the Antrim SFC

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group One

O'Donovan Rossa 2-8 St John's 0-9

ROSSA breathed life into their Antrim Senior Football Championship campaign on Saturday night as goals from Diarmuid Rogan and Thomas Morgan saw them claim victory over St John's at Hannahstown.

The Shaw's Road men went into the game knowing that defeat would likely see them eliminated with a game to go in Group One and they didn't allow that to happen with this win that puts them right in the mix for a top-two finish.

This wasn't a game that will live long in the memory with little by way fo free-flowing action, but a heavy downpour an hour before throw-in and further rain in the opening half as it was virtually dark made conditions extremely difficult for both sets of players.

The nature of this rivalry ensured neither team wanted to give up anything easy and this led to a tense affair, but Rossa got the vital scores they needed to see themselves over the line.

Both sides pushed and probed without joy in the early stages and that included a huge goal chance for each.

First, Cormac McGettigan put Diarmuid Rogan in but Padraig Nugent made a point-black save with the ball swept upfield with Simon McDonagh putting Conor Johnston in, but Mick Byrne saved out for a 45.

Gerard Walsh rises high to fetch

Padraig Nugent converted to get the scoreboard moving after nine minutes and then Thomas Morgan found himself in at the other end but his shot flew over.

Patrick McBride converted a free for the Johnnies with Dominic McEnhill curling over the equaliser before Conor McEvoy restored the St John's lead.

However, the goal would finally come for Rossa on 17 minutes as Gerard Walsh's shot dropped down into the teeth of a stiff wind with Rogan reading the situation well to take it down and this time he wouldn't be denied, finishing to the net.

Points from Conor Hand and Conhuir Adams (free) had the sides level again, but Rossa would take a 1-3 to 0-5 lead into the break thanks to a Rogan score as the almost dark conditions had brightened up again.

That game didn't, however, as it remained cagey after the break with a long period of St John's possession resulting in an Adams equaliser.

Niall Crossan and McBride (free) traded with both sides remaining rigid as the game continued with little by way of free-flowing action.

It remained level with 10 to play when Rossa broke for home as Rogan put Thomas Morgan in to fist over and Cormac McGettigan then fired over.

Thomas Morgan makes a break towards goal

A Conall Bohill mark reduced the arrears for St John's, but the game was put beyond them with 58 minutes on the clock as a McEnhill free dropped and broke to Morgan whose momentum took him through to an open net for the simplest of finishes.

A pair of Stephen Beatty frees left those two goals between them as the Johnnies chased goals at the end, but could only find a point from the fist of Simon McDonagh as Rossa claimed a vital win.

There are a number of permutations going into the last round of games with Cargin leading the way with two wins from two tanks to their 1-19 to 1-9 victory over Tír na nÓg, but all four teams remain in the mix to advance from the group.

ST JOHNS: P Nugentn (0-1, 45); Ciaran Johnston, J Bohill, C Garland; S Wilson, A Oliver, D McGuinness; S McDonagh (0-1), R Lindsay; C McEvoy (0-1), P McBride (0-2 frees), C Gough; C Adams (0-2, 1 free), Conor Johnston, C Hand (0-1).

Subs: P Donnelly for D McGuinness (21), C McGlade for S Wilson (42), C Quinn for C Adams (44), C Bohill (0-1 mark) for Conor Johnston (48), A McGowan for A Oliver (50)

ROSSA: M Byrne; N Crossan (0-1), C McCuinness, C Orchin; A Devlin, J Morris, R Gowdy; G Walsh, S Beatty (0-2 frees); D Rogan (1-1), C McGettigan (0-1), D McEnhill (0-1); T Morgan (1-2), E McMenamin, M Mallon.

Sub: D Grego for D Rogan (55)

REFEREE: Brendan Toland (Lámh Dhearg)