ACFL Division One

Sarsfields 1-11

Rossa 1-17

At The Bear Pit

ROSSA managed to clinch an important victory over rivals Sarsfields at the Bear Pit on Wednesday evening after a blockbuster second-half of action which saw a late Thomas Morgan goal prove crucial as the points returned with the Jeremiahs.

The first half was a rather lacklustre affair which ended with just two points separating the sides when Brendan Toland blew the small whistle on the Stewartstown Road.

Sarsfields looked set to continue as Rossa took the early advantage when the patched-up Mick Byrne hammered a 45 with his right-peg to strike first in the derby.

Dominic McEnhill stamped his authority on the game early on during his quick return from county duty following the Saffrons exit of the Tailteann Cup last weekend, with the forward finding his range with a free to double his side's lead.

Rossa continued in their ascendency and after a neat lay-off from Stephen Beatty, which allowed Thomas Morgan the chance to drive at goal, the forward settled for the clipped effort and the umpire's raised arm.

Eoghan McMenamin tallied another for the Jeremiahs and the early signs were worrying for the home side as they struggled to cross the half-way line inside the first ten minutes, and trailed their neighbours by four points.

Eventually, the Paddies got motoring when Jay Maguire – fresh from suspension – drove at the heart of the Rossa defence, and after a tussle for possession managed to find Liam Mitchell in space and the defender pile-drived an effort into the top corner and left Mick Byrne stunned as Sarsfields struck the net.

Colm Fleming's free just inside the arc kept Rossa with the momentum but it was now much more of a contest and Conor Moley managed to find the first white flag for the hosts of the evening.

Rossa did regain control when Niall Crossan and Peter Byrne both struck great scores to maintain the momentum.

Conor Glenholmes ended the half with a free for the Paddies despite them looking likely to find another major, but settling for the point left just two between the sides at the break.

The second period was much better in terms of quality and was kick-started when Thomas Morgan drilled a great point between the posts before Dominic McEnhill followed suit.

Rossa hit a third consecutive score when Diarmaid Rogan clipped a great score for another white flag.

The Paddies hit back with a monstrous two-pointer from Cormac Murray after the midfielder plucked the ball from the air and used the outside of his left boot as the ball soared and curled in for two points.

Daniel Smyth was introduced from the bench and continued the fightback for the hosts and found two consecutive scores in quick succession to halve the deficit and bring themselves within three scores after Conor Glenholmes struck a successful free.

The away side responded in terrific fashion and Thomas Morgan showed his quality when he managed to evade the Sarsfields defence and used a cute angle to force his shot into the roof of the net and give Rossa some much-needed breathing room.

Dominic McEnhill ploughed a tally of scores to keep the momentum in favour of his side who looked destined for the victory as the final moments approached.

Sarsfields did show a never-say-die attitude and almost found the net but had to accept just the single score when Joe McNally flicked on a Jay Maguire free, which fell just short, but the flick on from McNally grazed the bar and over for a single point.

Tomas Skillen also managed a score in the final moments, but Mattie McKernan's fisted point kept Sarsfields at an arms length.

Brian McCaul managed to keep the hope of a comeback for the Paddies when his misplaced kick-out allowed McEnhill a shot at goal, but the shot-stopper rectified his mistake and tipped the effort wide and the score-line remained at four points.

The game wrapped up when Dominic McEnhill opted for a brace of scores, including a late free and the referee's whistle was sounded for the final time of the evening.

A big win for Rossa keeps them secure ahead of the final two league fixtures, but Sarsfields will need to lick their wounds and hope they can manage victories in their final two games if they are to retain top flight status.

Sarsfields: B McCaul; J Ward, C Laverty, M McPoilin; P McPeake, L Mitchell 1-0, D Gorman; C Moley 0-1, C Murray 0-2 (1xTP); C McKernan, J Maguire, F Jemfrey; T Scillen 0-1, N Ferris, C Glenholmes 0-2 (0-2F)

Subs: J McNally 0-1, D Smyth 0-3, C McDonnell 0-1

Rossa: M Byrne 0-1 (1x45'); M McKernan 0-1, G Walsh, F McDonald; P Byrne 0-1, S Beatty, N Crossan 0-1; M McEnhill, E McMenamin 0-1; D McEnhill 0-6 (0-3F), E Fleming, D Rogan 0-1; C Fleming 0-2 (0-2F), T Morgan 1-3, D Rocks

Subs: L McEnhill, D Morgan, C Walsh

Referee: Brendan Toland