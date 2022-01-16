Gaelic Games: Second half revival not enough for 14-man Antrim in Tullamore

Leinster Hurling Walsh Cup, Group A

Offaly 3-18 Antrim 0-21

OFFALY'S ability to take their goal chances ultimately proved the difference as Antrim fell to defeat in Sunday's Walsh Cup outing in Tullamore.

Michael Fennelly's charges bagged three first half majors against an Antrim side that was well off the pace with their hugely disappointing opening efforts seeing them 11 adrift at the break and also down to 14 players after Gerard Walsh picked up two yellow cards.

Despite this mountain to climb, Antrim improved greatly and got to within four, but a combination of Offaly goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran and the crossbar ensured the visitors couldn't find the goals that would have seen them complete the turnaround as the hosts hit a couple of late points to seal the win.

Certainly, this was a mixed bag for Antrim whose first half efforts were well short of what they would have been hoping for despite this still being pre-season as their use of possession was poor and were too easily out-fought in the rucks, coughing up some soft frees in the process. They did make a better fist of things in the second period, but not enough to satisfy manager Darren Gleeson who was hugely disappointed by the first 35 minutes.

"A very disappointing first 37 or 38 minutes in the first half," he lamented.

"I genuinely felt that was as poor a first half of hurling we have played in my time here.

"We just lost every battle, every individual battle, didn't look hungry for it, then lost a man to two yellow cards. That happens, but I think we then mentally switched on after that happened and we came to life a bit. Looking at it on the other side, maybe Offaly felt they had their work done.

"It was a good second half performance - I can't fault that second half. A few bodies came in who made a big difference, but again, our old failings were there. We gave away too many soft scores and I'd say we had six or seven goal chances."

The @Offaly_GAA and @AontroimGAA hurlers join to form the letter A on the pitch at O'Connor Park ahead of the Walsh Cup game as a mark of respect for Ashling Murphy pic.twitter.com/K5COy0QWn7 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) January 16, 2022

Offaly got off to a blistering start when on 90 seconds, Jason Sampson raced through the heart of the Antrim defence, batted a shot at goal that was half stopped by Paul McMullan, but the sliotar spun up into the air and towards goal with Luke Nolan getting the final touch.

McMullan then saved from Sampson with the ball breaking to Brian Duigan who pointed and while Ciaran Clarke got Antrim off the mark with a free, David Nally responded in kind with Eimhin Kelly pointing off a turnover to put the Faithful five clear.

Antrim's first from play came through Keelan Molloy before this game turned into something of a free-taking contest with Kelly out-scoring Clarke four to two either side of the water break, with one of those frees resulting in yellow card for Antrim's Gerard Walsh for his second foul.

The visitors seemed to be getting into their stride with Daniel McKernan setting up Clarke and then Conal Cunning for points before a Clarke free left just a goal in it after 25 minutes.

Things then began to unravel for Antrim with Nally clipping over another free before Offaly netted their second goal when they emerged from a ruck along the sideline and Eoghan Parlon burst clear, slipping to Nolan who rattled home his second goal despite the best efforts of McMullan.

Keelan Molloy did respond with a point at the other end, but after Nally converted yet another free, Offaly had their third major as a long ball broke through the middle and Eimhin Kelly got just ahead of Scott Walsh to whip first-time to the net.

James McNaughton almost hit back with one at the other end, but his rasping shot was just outside the post and matters then got worse for Antrim as Walsh was shown a second yellow for persistent fouling as the hosts outscored Antrim by three to two in the final minutes including a long free from goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran to leave it 3-12 to 0-10 at the half.

Neil McManus made a big impact when introduced at half-time and scored six points, but saw his 56th minute penalty saved

It was looking ominous for Antrim at this stage, but after a fairly even start to the second half when the sides swapped a pair of scores and Adrian Clancy was somehow allowed the freedom of O'Connor Park to steady and score to put 12 between the teams on 46 minutes, suddenly the Saffrons found their feet and began to take charge as the first of six Neil McManus points when hitting a beauty over his shoulder brought the gap back to 11 (3-15 to 0-13) at the water break.

Antrim came to life in the final quarter with Scott Walsh lashing over from deep and then then on 53 minutes, McManus was denied by the crossbar with James McNaughton's follow-up spinning up in the air with McManus's overhead strike seeing the ball drop over.

Three minutes later and the visitors had an even better chance from a penalty when McManus was hauled down by Conor Butler who was also sin-binned for his troubles, but Corcoran was equal to the Cushendall man's subsequent shot.

McManus did clip over a free with Conor Molloy responding with Offaly's first point in 12 minutes, but the Saffrons were on a roll and McManus and Campbell pointed before Eoin O'Neill saw a rasping shot just clear the bar and then McManus had an identical outcome before landing another beauty from range to leave just four in it.

However, this would prove their last dent on the scoreboard as Offaly had the final say with Nally making it a dozen for the day from a free and then Eoghan Cahill fired over to seal Offaly's win after they had weathered Antrim's second half storm.

"We could have won it, but the real proof of that game was in the first 25, 30 minutes and we weren't at the pitch of it," added Gleeson who didn't feel the second half efforts made up for the disappointing start.

"You can look at it whatever way you want, but that's the section of the game I'd be looking at.

"We had a chance to come and lay our stall out against Offaly, but they're the ones who did it to us in the important minutes of the game: the first 30, 35 minutes, and that's something we have to address."

OFFALY: S Corcoran (0-1 free); P Delaney, C Burke, J Screeney; C Molloy (0-1), D King, P Clancy; A Cleary (0-1), L Fox; B Duignan (0-1), E Kelly (1-1), E Parlon; L Nolan (2-0), J Sampson, D Nally (0-12, 10 frees).

Subs: C Butler for C Burke (HT), M Watkins for B Duigan (HT), C Burke for P Delaney (HT), J Murphy for E Kelly (48), S Ryan for L Fox (54), P Cantwell for L Nolan (54), P Guinan for J Screeney (54), C Langton for J Sampson (54), P Guinan for J Screeney (54), E Cahill (0-1) for E Parlon (63), K Sampson P Clancy (66).

Black card: C Butler 56

ANTRIM: P McMullan; R McGarry, G Walsh, S Rooney; S Walsh (0-1), P Burke, R McCambridge; E Campbell (0-1), D McKernan; J McNaughton, C Johnston, K Molloy (0-3); D Murphy, C Cunning (0-2), C Clarke (0-7, 6 frees)

Subs: N O'Connor for R McGarry (13), N McManus (0-6, 2 frees) for C Johnston (HT), D Kearney for S Rooney (HT), S Elliott for D Murphy (HT), J Maskey for R McCambridge (48), M Bradley for D McKernan (48), E O'Neill (0-1) for C Clarke (52), C Bohill for C Cunning (52).

Yellow cards: G Walsh 18 and 34, C Cunning 29, E Campbell 43

Red card: G Walsh 34

REFEREE: Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)