Gaelic Games: St Gall’s and St Brigid’s host ‘Hurling for Hunger’

COMMUNITY is central to the ethos of the GAA and that spirit will be epitomised this Saturday during the second ‘Hurling for Hunger’ charity tournament that is co-hosted by St Gall’s and St Brigid’s.

Last year, the clubs came together to host the inaugural tournament that included the hosts, plus Ardoyne Kickhams, East Belfast GAA, Loch Mór Dál gCais and All Saints, Ballymena, with the fundraising target far exceeded and they are hopeful of the same this year with all of the clubs returning.

The games will be played at St Gall’s (Musgrave Park is unavailable), with the action beginning at midday, but the real winner will be their chosen charities: The Community Solidarity Hub in Andersonstown (Foodstock) and Daughters of Charity.

“There are plenty of tournaments for juveniles, so we thought we would do one at senior level, but for those players who may not get a lot of hurling during the year,” explained Priscilla McGreevy from St Gall’s, one of the even organisers.

“Last year, our target was £500 as we just didn’t know what to expect but ended up raising over £4000, split between Woodstock in Andersonstown and Daughters of Charity who used the money in Ethiopia. We’ve gone with the same charities this year as they both do incredible work.

“Last year, it was played in great spirits and the referees volunteered, so everyone gave their time and we are thankful to the sponsors, Bourke Sports who have provided the hurling balls, plus St James’ Community Farm and Direct Furniture who have donated already.”

The GAA community are coming together this Saturday to tackle poverty both at home and away at the 'Hurling for Hunger' tournament in Belfast.



All funds raised will go to Foodstock - Community Solidarity Hub & the Daughters for Charity project in Africa.https://t.co/NXpG7ZtBrI pic.twitter.com/WSkzs9xz7v — Foodstock - Community Solidarity Hub (@Foodstock__) October 16, 2024

The Community Solidarity Hub in Andersonstown provides invaluable services to those in the community: Mutual Aid food supplies and practical support for individuals and families, solidarity cafe and warm space, giving gardens vegetable project, physical health and wellbeing sessions.

“Thanks to last year’s £2000 which was donated to Foodstock, they were able to reach hundreds of individuals and families who found themselves struggling,” they said in a statement.

“This coming together of the GAA community not only provided a helping hand to many but sent a strong message of solidarity across the city.

“Foodstock is working to tackle poverty throughout the communities in Belfast by reaching hundreds of homes on a weekly basis with food supplies, running breakfast clubs at local schools and providing healthy snacks to hundreds of children daily and this donation was invaluable in that work.”

On Sat 19th Oct we are holding our Hurling for Hunger Charity Tournament. This is a joint venture between Naomh Bríd & Naomh Gall to raise funds for The Community Solidarity Hub, Andersonstown & the Daughters of Charity in Africa.



Read more & donate here https://t.co/QY1uZGTnPj — St Brigids GAC (@Naomhbridclg) October 8, 2024

The Daughters of Charity, an international community founded by St Vincent De Paul and St Louise De Marillac, received an equal amount.

Currently, there are nearly 16,000 sisters living and working in over 90 countries throughout the world. In the spirit of their founders, the Sisters strive to make a difference to the lives of people who are poor, disadvantaged or discriminated against.

They provide health services, nutrition programmes, education and social services for those most in need.

“Just around the time of receiving the £2000 which was raised for us at the Hurling for Hunger Tournament, Sr Medhim in Meleka, one of our Ethiopian sisters was visiting Ireland,” the Daughters of Charity explained.

“She informed us that a lot of families, living through war between Eritrea and Ethiopia are starving and living on the margins of society.

“This generous donation was given to Sr Medhim which she used to buy food for the poor and starving families.

“This contribution made a huge difference to the people’s lives and saved many children from dying.

“Recent communication with our sisters in Ethiopia tells us that conditions in Meleka have worsened and the whole region is on the verge of famine. People are dying daily from starvation, especially children.

“We appreciate that you are keeping our missionary work in mind as you plan another Hurling for Hunger Tournament.

“Whatever you send us we will forward to Sr Medhim so she can buy food and medicine to relieve the situation and hopefully prevent more deaths.”

Saturday’s tournament will therefore make a real difference to those in need at home and in Africa, all thanks to the endeavours of the organisers and participating teams.

All are welcome to attend what is set to be another great day of action on the pitch and all donations are welcome on their GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hurling-For-Hunger

