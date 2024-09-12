Gaelic Games: St Gall's claim Antrim reserve football honours

Antrim Reserve Football Cup final

St Gall’s 3-12 Kickham’s Creggan 2-9

Conn Doherty scored a first half hat-trick as St Gall’s came from behind to defeat Kickham’s, Creggan in the Reserve Football Cup final at Dunsilly on Wednesday night.

The St Gall’s number 13 proved the outstanding player on view and despite having a penalty pushed over for a point by Creggan goalkeeper, Mark Dougan he came up with the necessary scores when it mattered to turn this game on its head.

It was Creggan who opened the scoring when Paddy Coey converted a 20-meter free in the second minute with Doherty replying with an excellent point for the Milltown side with four minutes gone.

The Belfast side were then awarded a penalty in the eighth minute and Conn Doherty stepped up to take the award but his well struck effort was diverted over the bar by the foot of Creggan 'keeper, Mark Dougan at the expense of a point.

The Milltown side then lost Sean Burke to a black card after 11 minute but Jarlath Mervyn kicked a fine point to move them two in front as they began to get on top.

Creggan responded with their first score for 13 minutes when Teddy McKeown split the posts and it got better for the South West side when young Conor Johnston got on the end of a slick move to fire past Niall McCurdy for the game’s opening goal.

Jake McAteer followed with a point to move the Kickham’s three ahead by the 20th minute and it all seemed to be going to plan for the Staffordstown Road side but things were about to change.

Two minutes later Conn Doherty climbed to palm a cross to the net at the other end before lobbing the keeper for a splendid second and when he again got on the end of a hanging cross to fist to the net from close range, the game had been turned on its head.

The momentum was now very much with a free-flowing St Gall’s side who would add four further points before the break with Doherty, Michael Hopkins (two) and Niall Fallon the men on target and Creggan’s only response coming from a converted Paddy Coey free in the 32nd minute.

Substitute, Manus McCrossan increased the St Gall’s lead to 12 from a second minute free and it looked a long way back for the South West men but they did start to enjoy a little bit of success.

The splendid Conor Johnston replied with a good point but they had Mark Dougan to thank when he came off his line to deflect a shot from Fergus Donnelly for a 45 after the St Gall’s wing-half found himself on a one-on-one in the eighth minute.

Niall McCurdy pointed the resulting award but another pointed Paddy Coey free and one from play from the flying Johnston had it back to eight with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

Sean Burke responded with a point for the Milltown side but the excellent Johnston replied with a great goal at the other end to leave just six in it and give his side a glimmer of hope.

It would be as close as they got however with man of the match, Conn Doherty converting a Mark in the 28th minute before Hugh McNulty concluded the scoring with a consolation point for Creggan.

An entertaining game of football with St Gall’s gaining some revenge for their defeat to Creggan in the Senior Football Championship at Lámh Dhearg 10 days ago and they were fully deserving of their victory.

The Kickham’s must now prepare for the weekend’s SFC quarer-final against Lámh Dhearg in Glenavy and a win there would certainly soften the blow of Wednesday night’s defeat.

ST GALL'S: Niall McCurdy, Eoghan McCurdy, Conor Burke, Connla Maguire, Fergus Donnelly, Ruairi Wilson, Conall McCabe, Cathal O’Kane, Conor Ryan, Jarlath Mervyn, Conor Stinton, Michael Hopkins, Conn Doherty, Sean Burke, Niall Fallon.

Subs: Manus McCrossan for O’Kane, Daniel Quinn, Ethan Walsh, Oran McIlhatton

CREGGAN: Mark Dougan, Odhran Hampsey, Sean McAuley, Paedar McGuckian, Fintan Close, Jake McAteer, Tiarnan McLarnon, Hugh McNulty, Sean Donnelly, Diarmuid Mulholland, Paddy Coey, Oisin McAteer, Tristan McCann, Aidan McKeown, Conor Johnston.

Subs: Niall McAuley, Brian McAteer, Aaron Harbison

REFEREE: Chris Brown (St Paul’s)