Gaelic Games: Translink launch search for outstanding young GAA volunteers

Pictured at Patrick Sarsfield’s GAC are Stephen Montgomery, Translink Service Delivery Manager; Daniel McKernan, Sarsfield’s and Antrim hurler; and Diarmaid Marsden, Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development

Translink and Ulster GAA are calling on clubs across the province to nominate young people for the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award.

The award celebrates the outstanding contribution made by young members to their clubs and communities. Each month throughout the 2022 season a winner will be selected who best represents the volunteering ethos of the GAA.

This is the sixth year of the award and at the end of the season, one person will be named ‘Volunteer of the Year’, which last time, was won by 17-year-old Oisín Coleman from Patrick Sarsfield’s GAC, Belfast. As part of his prize package, Oisín won a set of jerseys for his club’s youth team.

Clubs are encouraged to nominate young people aged 16-24 years for the accolade. Entries are welcome for volunteers who positively contribute to every aspect of community life – from coaching and mentoring, to fundraising and committee membership.

Encouraging the GAA community to seize the opportunity to celebrate its young people, Stephen Montgomery, Service Delivery Manager at Translink said: “Young people play such an important role in their communities and these awards are a fantastic way to encourage and acknowledge the great volunteering efforts delivered by young GAA members.

"We’re proud to support this initiative and we’re looking forward to hearing about the inspiring young volunteers”

Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin added: “Volunteerism is at the heart of everything that happens in the GAA across the province and we are delighted that our initiative with Translink recognises the positive impact that our youth members have with their clubs and communities, through a wide range of volunteer activities, including coaching, well-being schemes, fundraising and committee membership.

“I would encourage all of our clubs to showcase their own young leaders by nominating as often as they can for the monthly awards.”

The nomination process opens on the first Monday of each month and closes on the 20th of each month, after which a judging panel will select the winner.

Monthly winners will receive a commemorative certificate, an item of Ulster GAA merchandise, and a set of Enterprise tickets, provided by Translink.

To nominate a young person for this award, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward