Gaelic Games: Westmeath edge Antrim in disappointing Walsh Cup affair

Shane Williams gets the ball away despite the attention of Niall O'Connor and Joe Maskey at Abbotstown on Saturday Brendan McTaggart

Walsh Cup, Group One

Westmeath 0-15 Antrim 0-13

A RATHER uninspiring game at Abbotstown went the way of Westmeath as they claimed their first win in the Walsh Cup at the expense of Antrim on Saturday.

This was a game that certainly had a bit of bite to it with a few comings together and Antrim were forced to play the last 20 minutes a man short after Conall Bohill was sent off for lashing out at a Westmeath player.

But this was not the reason for their defeat. Although the victors shot a dozen wides, Antrim had one more and whilst there was a tricky crossfield wind, it wasn't an impossible day for the shooters.

The playing surface was in pristine condition, yet Antrim just struggled in attack with several sights of goal coming and going with some wrong options and good defending from the Midlanders.

Defensively, the Saffrons did well themselves but it was the opposite end of the field where the problems lay and manager Darren Gleeson pulled no punches in the aftermath.

"The wind was sweeping across the field and all that, but when you're playing at this level you use it to your advantage," he insisted.

"You're shooting at the wrong posts if they're constantly going wide that side. It's disappointing to have 13 or 14 wides, a lot from placed balls, but overall it was a very disappointing day and I'm very disappointed with it."

Antrim opened this game very brightly with Michael Bradley lashing over within 40 seconds and Niall McKenna adding another from deep on the left moments later.

The Sarsfield's man had a sight of goal soon after but was hooked and his effort went out for a 65 that resulted in the first of seven first-half wides for the Saffrons.

Westmeath had just as many in the opening period but they began to settle with free-taker Niall O'Brien landing three placed balls to give Joe Fortune's men the lead on 11 minutes.

Just prior to that, Westmeath's Shane McGovern and Antrim's Gerard Walsh were cautioned after a bit of a flare-up between both sets of players that appeared to begin with Walsh incensed at comments he heard in his direction.

Westmeath's first from play arrived on 20 minutes through Niall Mitchell with Eoin Keyes adding another within seconds, but a barren 22 minutes for Antrim came to an end with James McNaughton converting a free and then McKenna hit his second of the day.

O'Brien hit his fourth of the half with McNaughton replaying and Gerard Walsh then levelling from deep.

The sides traded late points to go in at the break locked on 0-7, but again tensions were frayed towards the end of the half as Westmeath's Aaron Gray picked up a yellow.

The trend continued in the second period with scores at a premium, but Antrim were first on the board as Michael Bradley arrived a perfect ball into younger brother Aaron who split the posts from a tight angle on the left.

Michael Bradley breaks out of defence

McNaughton had a shot at goal that was saved out for a 65 that would go wide, but Westmeath free-taker O'Brien was not having the same issues as he levelled.

The Loughgiel man did point to restore the Antrim advantage, but Westmeath began to make the most of their opportunities with Keys coming into his own, cracking over a further three points to bring his tally to four for the day, O'Brien tapping over a free and Davy Glennon launching over a missile from deep.

A brace from Eoin O'Neill and one from McKenna was the Antrim response as the gap was one with six to play despite the Saffrons playing with 14, but O'Brien got his first from play and seventh overall and Joseph Boyle adding another to leave a goal in it in injury-time.

A McNaughton pointed free was all Antrim could muster as they came up short for the second week running.

Next up for Antrim is a McGurk Cup semi-final on Monday at Owenbeg against Donegal (7.30pm) before their final Walsh Cup game against Galway at Darver next Saturday (2pm) and Gleeson is hoping for a marked improvement from his side.

Eoin O'Neill runs at Darragh Egerton

"You're in the middle of a heavy training programme and the lads have played a lot of games," he accepted.

"A few played a bit of McGurk Cup and the game last week against Dublin, but you're on a really good surface here today and dry conditions.

"The retention rate of the ball up front was shocking and we conceded just 15 points. Had you told me coming down we'd concede that you would think you're winning the game, but to score just 13 with a lot of chances is disappointing.

"There were a few goal opportunities there as well, but wrong options (taken) and bad passes... We've a few weeks to straighten that out, but that is a disappointing performance to play the least."

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, T Doyle; A Craig, S Clavin, K Regan; J Gallagher, S McGovern; N Mitchell (0-1), E Keys (0-4), J Boyle (0-1); N O'Brien (0-7, 6f), S Williams (0-1), P Clarke

Subs: G Greville for S Clavin (19), D Williams for A Craig (HT), D Glennon (0-1) for S Williams (HT), M Cunningham for P Clarke (HT), E Daly for J Gallagher (48), R Holding for C Shaw (69), E Cunneen for E Keys (69)

ANTRIM: T Smyth; D McMullan, P Burke, N O'Connor; M Bradley (0-1), E Campbell, G Walsh (0-1); J Maskey, D McKernan; P Boyle, E O'Neill (0-2), N McKenna (0-3); R McMullan, J McNaughton (0-5f), A Bradley (0-1).

Subs: S McAuley for R McMullan (48), C Bohill for P Boyle (48), E McAlonan for J Maskey (57), C McKernan for A Bradley (57), S Walsh for G Walsh (60), E Trainor for D McKernan (65)

REFEREE: Shane Guinan (Offaly)