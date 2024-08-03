Gaels urged to raise voices this weekend to mark 300th day of genocide

GAELS Against Genocide in Gaza are calling on the community to organise events this weekend to mark 300 days of Genocide in Gaza.

Almost 40,000 people in Palestine have been killed, including over 16,000 children and over 90,000 injured by the Israeli forces since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

For the past nine months, supporters and players of Gaelic games around the world have held events and vigils in support of the beleaguered Palestinian people in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Michael Doherty from Sarsfields GAC, who is a founder of the grassroots campaign, said demonstrations could be small or large.

"The key thing is to ensure the voices of Gaels are heard," he said.

"It is important for people of all ages and abilities across the 32 counties to continue to show the besieged people of Gaza that they care and will continue to demand an immediate permanent ceasefire, an end to the occupation and the provision of adequate humanitarian aid immediately."

And Michael said he was cheered by the presence of Palestinian flags at the All-Ireland in Croke Park on Sunday.

"It was heartening to see so many Armagh supporters displaying Palestinian flags at the game which was watched by millions across the globe," he added.