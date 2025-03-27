Pupils celebrate female pioneers of the Irish language

PRIMARY seven pupils from Gaelscoil Éanna in Glengormley brought song, dance, and music to a groundbreaking exhibition in the Public Records Office celebrating the women who revived and continue to build the Irish language.

The visit to Mná na hAthbheochana was particularly special for the school's Vice Principal Aodán Mistéil whose great-aunt Brighid Mhic Sheáin—one of the founders of the Shaws Road Gaeltacht — features in the exhibition. Reflecting on the official opening, where Brighid cut the ribbon, he recalled her powerful words.

"Brighid spoke about the importance of being proud—proud of each other, proud of ourselves, proud of our poets, musicians, dancers, our language, education, and our educators, and most importantly, proud of our young people."

Inspired by this message, the pupils of Gaelscoil Éanna were eager to visit the exhibition and honour its legacy through their own performances. During their visit, they sang, danced, and played traditional music, paying tribute to the women whose stories are woven throughout the exhibition.

Notably, all dancers and musicians were young girls, a fitting nod to the generations of women who have safeguarded and strengthened the language.

Their performances brought energy and emotion to the exhibition space, reinforcing the idea that the revival is not just a story of the past but a living, breathing movement carried forward by the next generation.

Beyond performance, the pupils engaged deeply with the exhibition, recording videos on their iPads, taking detailed notes, and reflecting on the women featured.

Vice-Principal Aodán Mistéil expressed his gratitude to Spórtlann na hÉireann and Gael Stair for their innovative approach in capturing this vital chapter of Irish language history.

"The exhibition left a deep impression on our pupils, and it’s clear that they see themselves as part of this ongoing story. Their enthusiasm and creativity in responding to it have been incredible," he said.

One of the pupils, reflecting on the visit, remarked: “It made me realise how much work women have done to make sure we can speak Irish today. I want to make sure I do my part to keep it going.”

The significance of the visit extends beyond the school walls. The pupils’ participation in Mná na hAthbheochana serves as a powerful reminder that the Irish language is not only about history—it is about community, identity, and the future.