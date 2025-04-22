"Profound sadness" as Belfast mourns passing of Pope Francis; faithful invited to mourn together on Saturday

A WEST Belfast parish priest says there is a "profound sense of sadness" following the death of Pope Francis.

The Pope died at around 7.30am on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta building.

His death came just a day after he appeared in St Peter's Square to wish "Happy Easter" to thousands of worshippers.

The 88-year-old was elected in March 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI stood down.

In 2018, he became only the second pope in the Catholic church's history to visit Ireland.

Fr Martin Magill, Parish Priest of St John's on the Falls Road, says there is no doubt many people have been touched by his sad passing.

"There is a profound sense of sadness amongst people in West Belfast," he said.

Fr Martin Magill

"The timing of it is very apt because we know he had been unwell recently and then his last public appearance took place on Easter Sunday before he passed away on Easter Monday morning.

"Pope Francis touched many lives through the way he lived his ministry and the way he was a person.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised."

Jim McKee prays for Pope Francis at St Peter's Cathedral

Fr Magiill met the Pope in Rome three years ago at an event to mark the tenth anniversary of Belfast's Four Corners Festival.

“It really was such an honour to meet him," he said. "I found him so good with people. These were a group of students, young people in their early 20s and he took time to answer our questions."

In regards to the election of a new Pope, Fr Magill believes the new incumbent will have to be able to connect with the grassroots. "There are so many issues in our world at this time," he said. "The next Pope will have to be a man of great wisdom and deep spirituality and humanity, just like Francis himself was."

Fr Magill is inviting people to come together to reflect on Pope Francis' passing this weekend. "I am inviting people to come along to 6pm Mass on Saturday evening and then stay afterwards for tea and traybakes in the parish hall," he said. "It will be a period to be together and reflect, being mindful of the fact the late Pope's funeral will have taken place earlier on Saturday."