New Sinn Féin cumann in Riverdale is named after Bobby Storey

LAUNCH: The new Bobby Storey cumann which was launched on Friday

SINN Féin have launched a new cumann in the Riverdale area of West Belfast, named after veteran republican Bobby Storey.

The lifelong republican passed away in June 2020.

Bobby was interned without trial at just seventeen-years-of-age, by which time he had been repeatedly arrested, brutalised and assaulted by members of the British army.

He was in Long Kesh internment camp when it was burned down and when prisoners were subjected to brutal attacks by the British military. He was one of 38 IRA prisoners who escaped from Long Kesh in 1983 – the largest prison escape in British penal history – but was quickly recaptured.

A champion of the peace process following his release from prison, Bobby played a prominent role in the development of Sinn Féin, serving as Chairperson of Sinn Féin in Belfast and then Chairperson of the party’s Six County Cúige.

Now a new cumann has been launched in his memory.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said: "Our newest cumann in the Riverdale area of West Belfast is proudly named after my friend and comrade, Bobby Storey.

"It was fitting that the launch took place on Bobby’s birthday — a powerful tribute to his life and legacy.

"I was proud to have joined Bobby’s family and friends, including Martin Lynch who spoke passionately about his decades-long friendship with Bobby, capturing the depth of Bobby’s commitment to our struggle.

"This new cumann is a testament to the continued growth of Sinn Féin across Ireland, and to the enduring impact of those who paved the way. Bobby would’ve been proud."