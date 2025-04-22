Contractors invited to bid for new Lagan bridge

PROPOSAL: How the Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge will look

CONTRACTORS have been invited to bid for the design and construction of the new Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge project in South Belfast.

The proposed 143m cable bridge will span between the Gasworks site and Ormeau Embankment, opposite the Ozone Leisure Centre, improving connectivity within Belfast for pedestrians and cyclists.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has confirmed the next stage of the procurement process for the Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge is now under way.

Minister Kimmins said: “My officials have been working diligently to progress the procurement to the next stage and I am pleased to confirm a shortlist of contractors have now been invited to bid for the contract to design and construct the scheme. This is the start of the second stage of the procurement process and moves us a step closer to appointing a contractor, so that the scheme can commence in autumn 2025.

“Creating cleaner and greener connections is one of my department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future and this announcement today marks another significant milestone in this iconic project.

“Once completed the bridge will deliver a key river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists by connecting Belfast city centre to the south and east of the city and improving access for commuters and local communities. This will help foster a healthier environment and improve community wellbeing by encouraging sustainable modes of transportation such as walking, wheeling and cycling.”

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, added: “It’s great to see another important element of the transformative Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment progressing, thanks to strong partner collaboration.

"We’re passionate about improving connectivity, health and wellbeing and quality of life, and the Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge is certainly going to help deliver on those aims; reconnecting us with inner city wildlife and open space along the waterfront.

"This investment also holds the potential to unlock further development opportunities and boost tourism.”