LÁMH Dhearg ended 2025 by hosting a terrific in-house tournament in honour of both Daryl Fegan and Ryan Straney after they passed away in the past 18 months.

Both Ryan and Daryl were stalwarts of Lámh Dhearg and in honour of their contributions to the Hannahstown community a hurling tournament was hosted in their memory as the year came to a close.

10

Terrific turnouts were accompanied by a great day of hurling at the foot of the Black Mountain with both the Straney and Fegan families attending to show their gratitude to all the teams of hurlers who participated, along with the juvenile players who competed on Sunday December 29th.

10

10

The event was organised by senior hurler Odrán Waldron who thanked everyone who turned out for the wonderful occasion.

10

“Thanks to everyone who participated and generously supported the event and the hurlers enjoyed the games as a good warm-up for forthcoming pre-season," he said. "More importantly thanks to the families of Daryl and Ryan and trust the event will give them much solace and comfort."

10

10

After the tournament there was ceol agus craic in the clubrooms with super entertainment provided by the Brady’s Trad group.

10

10