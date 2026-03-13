LÁMH DHEARG hosted their fundraiser hurling chat show in their clubrooms on Friday evening with star guests being former Antrim captain and Cushendall star Neil McManus, Clare’s All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Daly and former Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy.

The Audience were engrossed in the conversations had by the three hurling legends Laughs and stories were had by all in attendance on Friday

The chatshow saw over 100 people attend the event which was compered by the ever classy Lámh Dhearg PRO Paul Buchanan who kept the discussions flowing as the three stars regaled some great tales from yesteryear, answering some interesting and challenging questions by the audience.

All three guests retold stories from their careers and gave a peak behind the scenes from the viewpoint of men who have done it all in the national sport.

Advice for the future was also a key aspect of the evening with many young hurlers in attendance along with the coaching staff who could learn a thing or two.

At the interval a special presentation was made by club trustee Sean Maguire to former county Secretary and Clubman Frankie Quinn in recognition of his commitment and service to the county and club.

Frankie Quinn was awarded with a special recognition award on Friday evening

The panel was deeply divided on who will win the All-Ireland this year but all agreed that Munster will a very keenly contested championship and it will be even tough to qualify from.





A truly memorable night at Hannahstown and after the show Neil McManus, Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy mingled freely with the appreciative audience and posed for an array of photographs.

The event was generously supported by the Beechlawn Hotel, Herron Paving and Groundwork’s and RMC Building services,

Lámh Dhearg also would like acknowledge the generous support of Pizza Hut and Clean Vision Window Cleaning and senior hurlers for donating prizes for the ballot.