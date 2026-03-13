Hurling for Hunger Cup Final

St Gall’s 1-20

St John’s 0-26

At Milltown

ANTRIM Senior Champions St John’s relied on their experience and the dead-ball accuracy of Oisin McManus to edge out Belfast rivals St Gall’s in a highly entertaining Hurling for Hunger pre-season final at the Bog Meadows on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts held their fourth 'Hurling for Hunger' charity tournament on Sunday afternoon after several weeks of competition between a number of Belfast clubs with charities benefitting at the heart of the healthy competition. Captain's Gaireac Adams and Sean Wilson meet with referee Fintann McCoitter

Despite residing in the division below the county champions, St Gall's punched well above their weight on Sunday afternoon eventually losing out by just three scores as Fintann McCoitter's full-time whistle blew.

Dan Churchill clears his lines for St Gall's

Refusing to be intimidated by the county champions, they delivered a stellar performance that went right down to the wire, ultimately falling just three points short by the final whistle.

St John's battled hard and eventually prevailed on Sunday afternoon

The champions started brightly, firing over two quick points in the opening minute through a James Wilson strike from play and the first of many Oisin McManus frees.

Ronan Crossan evades the challenges

St Gall’s settled quickly, however, with Dubhaltach Wilson opening their account in the third minute.

St John's panel after lifting the Hurling for Hunger cup

What followed was a tit-for-tat opening quarter. Mark Napier proved a constant threat for St Gall’s, splitting the posts from play and from frees to keep his side right in the mix.

Dubhualtach Wilson top-scored for St Gall's on Sunday after returning from injury

Whenever St John’s threatened to pull away when they were buoyed by scores from Tomas Adams and a magnificent long-range effort from Man of the Match Caolan Wilson inside his own half, St Gall’s always had an answer.

Michael Marlow and Dubhaltach Wilson slotted crucial points for the challengers, but a late flurry from St John’s, featuring points from Aaron Bradley and a pair of McManus frees, ensured the Senior champions took a 0-13 to 0-10 advantage into the dressing room.

St John's are presented with the trophy by Paul Flanagan

St Gall’s came out roaring after the restart. Fergus Donnelly ignited their second-half charge with an immediate point, and despite a response from St John’s full-forward Michael Bradley, the Intermediate side hit a purple patch.

Donnelly struck once again from distance, and Wilson added another to level the game at 14 points apiece by the ninth minute.

St Gall's panel who competed on Sunday afternoon

When Mark Napier brought St Gall’s level in the 45th minute, an upset looked distinctly possible.

Dubhaltach Wilson found the net in the 54th minute pulling them back in contention with the Antrim champions, but as true champions the Johnnies did not panic.

St John’s responded immediately with a phenomenal long-range point into the breeze from full-back Conall Morgan.

Down the stretch, the game opened up in a frenetic climax. Napier and Ewan Rush kept the scoreboard ticking for St Gall’s, but St John’s dug deep.

Caolan Wilson added another crucial point, and Oisin McManus held his nerve, punishing St Gall’s frequent fouling with flawless free-taking on the afternoon.

A terrific Sunday afternoon event with charities throughout Belfast including Foodstock and the Daughter's of Charity both benefiting massively from a fundraiser like no other with a spectacle that would not look out of place at the county level.