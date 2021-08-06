Gary Nellins worked tirelessly for the St James' community

IT was with great sadness that I received the news that Gary Nellins had died. He had been in the RVH for several days and in his final days his family kept a vigil at his bedside before he passed away on Saturday 10th of July.

Some people will have their own stories to tell about Gary (George) – and even his name is another story.

The Gary I knew as a friend was the most unlikely in his many roles but he gave one hundred percent to every one of them.

He worked as a doorman in a popular West Belfast social club. Anyone who knew Gary would admit that he wasn't built like Arnold Schwarzenegger. He didn't need a physical presence, his ability to engage with people and his local knowledge of different people who frequented the club allowed him to diffuse situations.

He worked tirelessly with The Liggett/Brady Sinn Féin Cumann whether it was local issues or maintenance of the memorial garden, our annual commemoration or leaflet drops in the greater St James' area – not bad for a 'Murph man.

He was a regular steward at the controversial Whiterock Parade on the Springfield Road and many other places way beyond West Belfast.

At election times he was at the the polling station at St Kevin's school from start to finish. His enthusiasm when speaking to potential Sinn Féin voters was inspirational.

Now I must apologise. Every Easter Sunday Gary was paired with me for the National Graves Association parade. Our role was to cover access at the top of The Donegall Road which was the central route to the parade.

Many confrontations took place with the PSNI trying to force us off the road and our response was always the same: "This is our parade and you're not welcome."

When Gary was with you in any situation you never looked over your shoulder, he had it covered and he never backed down.

Gary will be missed by his family but he will also be missed by his friends in The Liggett /Brady Sinn Féin Cumann. RIP. Mousey will look after him now.

Gary is survived by his wife Elizabeth, children Thomas, Gary, Maria, Gerard and Emma, and grandchildren Tiernan, Áron and Maeve.