Burns and Co Solicitors have been in Andersonstown since 2020. They offer a full range of legal services but specialise in dealing with road traffic accidents and personal injury claims.

Gavin Burns took over from Liam Vallely’s practice just prior to the start of the lockdown. Gavin himself is no stranger to the local area. His father Liam Burns used to own the Red Barn chip shop which was an institution on the Andersonstown Road, and his mother Philomena, a Donegal native, taught Irish to many people in the area.

Liam Vallely Solicitors was a well-known local solicitor practice and Liam himself still works in the office as a Consultant Solicitor.

Gavin said he was proud to be in the local area, and to keep his namesake tradition going of serving the people of Andersonstown.

Burns and Co Solicitors have four Solicitors and a Trainee Solicitor soon to qualify. Together with its experienced support staff they are experts in settling Road Traffic accident and Personal Injury claims and have settled thousands of such claims over the last number of years. Burns and Co Solicitors can provide replacement vehicles for both private vehicles and PSV Taxi vehicles.

Burns and Co Solicitors also provide a full Conveyancing and Wills/ Estate service.

