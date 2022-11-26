BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Gavin Burns Solicitors pledge, fast, efficient, professional help for clients

The civil litigation department at Burns & Co. Solicitors is comprised of three solicitors and one apprentice solicitor – namely Gavin Burns, Principal, Paula Savage, Solicitor, Gerard Nugent, Solicitor and Victoria Sayers, an apprentice Solicitor who is due to complete her apprenticeship very soon.

Their team have a wealth of experience in dealing with all areas of civil litigation to include Clinical Negligence, Employer’s Liability claims, Public liability, Tripping cases and especially Road Traffic Collisions. We are experts in the ever expanding area of credit hire litigation.

Gavin has a considerable number of years experience in all of the above areas of Civil Litigation and has worked from the firm’s inception with a number of local accident management companies in the area of credit hire arising out of road traffic accidents. His father, Liam Burns was the proprietor of The Red Barn chip shop for decades. His mother Philomena, a native Irish speaker from Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, also no doubt helped many of our readers learn their first words of Gaelige as she taught Irish in many schools throughout the area.

Paula has extensive experience in complex Medical/Clinical negligence cases having worked at a large city centre firm for a number of years. She also has a wealth of experience in Employers Liability cases.

Gerard is an expert in Road Traffic Collisions and Credit Hire. He is well known to Defence Solicitors and Insurers alike. He has a reputation as a formidable negotiator with both and continues to churn out fantastic results for his clients. He has worked with numerous Accident Management Companies in the area of Credit Hire and continues to do so. Having once worked as a taxi driver he has an affinity with the plight of the taxi drivers who are involved in a Road Traffic Collisions, effectively damaging their livelihood. He has literally dealt with thousands of cases involving taxi drivers and is aware of the vital importance of getting them back on the road as soon as possible. He also has considerable experience in both Public Liability and Employers Liability cases and is currently working on a number of high value cases.

Victoria Sayers is due to complete her apprenticeship very soon. She currently assists the three solicitors in all types of litigation and is acquiring knowledge in all the areas set out above. As well as this Victoria is specialising in a new area of contractual litigation in conjunction with “Reject My Car”

Their partnership with Local Accident Management companies mean that if you are involved in a Road Traffic Accident the firm will look after everything from the outset, from instructing a motor engineer/garage to deal with vehicle repairs to providing a replacement vehicle, to arranging all your medical appointments with the very best Medical Experts to ensuring you get the maximum amount of compensation possible. And as set out above we can offer a specialised service to PSV drivers.

Gavin Burns & Co sincerely hope that you are not, but if you do find yourself involved in a Road Traffic Accident, which was not your fault, please feel free to give their team a call at their Conway Mill office on 028 95 215670.