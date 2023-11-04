£2,000 raised for Gaza during North Belfast GAA fundraiser

GAA SOLIDARITY: Councillor Tomás Ó Néill and his team at the Cricky

THE North Belfast GAA community has raised £2,000 for the stricken people of Gaza.

A total of nine teams took part at Cliftonville Playing Fields with Naomh Éanna finishing up as winners beating Ard Eoin in the final.

More importantly, in solidarity with residents of Gaza who are being subjected to Israeli bombardment, the clubs and supporters raised £2,000.

All funds raised will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) who have launched an unprecedented emergency response amid growing critical health needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, resulting from the current escalation of violence and Israel’s ongoing bombardment and complete siege on Gaza.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tomás Ó Néill, who helped organise the event, praised those who took part and raised the much-needed funds.

"It is hard to use words like success for an event such as this during the devastating scenes in Gaza currently," he said.

“However over two hundred players and supporters came together on Sunday at the Cricky to raise awareness and funds for Medical Aid For Palestine.

“The absolute priority remains achieving an urgent ceasefire but people are also keen to do something practical in the local area.

“So far £2,000 has been raised from this event by the local GAA community and I would encourage people to keep raising your voices and funds for the besieged people of Gaza.

“Thanks to the teams from across Belfast that took part and to the many supporters that joined us in the call for a ceasefire now.”