Pat to take on seven marathons in seven days

MARATHON CHALLENGE: Pat Miller faces the daunting prospect of seven 26-mile runs in seven days

A SOUTH Belfast man is preparing running seven marathons in seven consecutive days – all to raise vital funds for Action Cancer.

Pat Miller, who has worked at M&S in Newtownbreda for 12 years, only started taking running seriously four years ago and completed 12 marathons in 2024 alone.

His first charity marathon marathon is on May 26, with his final 26-mile run on June 1.

The inspiration for the challenge came after Pat attended an Action Cancer event celebrating 15 years of partnership with M&S. Deeply moved by the charity’s work, he felt compelled to do something meaningful in support.

When his running friends, Gareth Brown and John Mulholland, set themselves the 7-in-7 challenge for their own causes, Pat jumped at the chance to join them.

To prepare and kick-start his fundraising, Pat has been completing treadmill marathons in-store every Saturday – spending up to five hours running non-stop to encourage donations. His first session alone raised an incredible £1,088, setting the tone for what promises to be a truly inspiring effort.

Speaking about the challenge, Pat said: "I only started taking running seriously four years ago, and even now, I wouldn’t call myself a proper runner.

"My style is very much like Forrest Gump – my wife asks me how far I’m going, and I just say, I’m not sure. I just keep running until I decide to head back home. It could be two miles or 20 miles.

“That said, taking on seven marathons in seven days feels pretty surreal – but I love pushing myself. I was genuinely inspired by the work of Action Cancer and wanted to do something meaningful to help. The support so far has been amazing, and I hope people will get behind me for the final stretch. Not bad going for a 54-year-old, eh?”

To mark the final day, Pat is inviting friends, family and supporters to join him for the final stretch of his run.

You can either join for the full 10km loop, starting and finishing at Lesley Forestside, or for the last 5km, meeting at Motion Fitness on the Ravenhill Road and finishing at Lesley Forestside.

To donate and follow Pat’s journey, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/7marathonsin7days