GENERAL ELECTION: Phillip Brett to contest North Belfast Westminster seat for DUP

THE DUP has announced that Phillip Brett will be the party's candidate in North Belfast in the upcoming General Election.

Mr Brett was elected to Stormont for the first time in 2022 with 6,329 first preference votes.

Announcing his candidacy for the poll on Thursday, July 4, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected to contest the General Election in North Belfast.

"Together we can continue to build back North Belfast. Together we can elect an MP who will deliver the full-time representation North Belfast deserves.

"Together we can ensure new leadership for North Belfast. In this election, your vote will matter.”

The Westminster seat in North Belfast has been held by Sinn Féin's John Finucane since the 2019 election, having defeated the DUP's Nigel Dodds who won the seat for the first time in 2001.

Mr Finucane topped the poll in December 2019 with 23,078 votes, with Dodds securing 21,135 votes.