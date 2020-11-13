Geraldine Kane: Always backed her community during peace and conflict

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart who passed away last week. Andersonstown woman Geraldine Kane (nee McDonald) passed away on November 4.

She had bravely fought cancer for over a year and passed away after contracting Covid-19.

Geraldine was a lifelong community and political activist who, alongside her husband Barney, worked tirelessly for the regeneration of the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum (Tullymore Community Centre).

Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey told how Geraldine had stoically defended the local community “through the conflict years and the peace years”.

“I’ve known Geraldine since the 1970s and she’s been a stalwart of that community,” he said.

“She’s from a very strong family and she was a great family woman. She stood up for the community when times were hard, particularly in the early 70s.

“People would look at the diminutive figure of Geraldine and see how strong a woman she was and she proved that yet again during her recent illness. Her family must be very proud of her as we are in the community.

“Geraldine was a tower of strength for the community. In more recent years she probably would have been the quieter partner, but there’s not doubt that the likes of Tullymore (Community Centre) wouldn’t have been successful without people like Geraldine, Barney and others like them who are just so engrained within the community.

“She was strong, she was determined to help the community, she stood up for the needs of the community and she defended the community through the conflict years and in the peace years.

“I think we all owe a big debt to Geraldine”.

Jim Girvan, Director of the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, said: “On behalf of Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, we would like to send our condolences to the family of Geraldine Kane.

“Geraldine was a keen supporter of our centre and played an energetic role along with her husband Barney in the regeneration of the building and services over the last 20 plus years.

“Geraldine was a keen advocate for communities and campaigned on Irish language rights, women’s rights and disabilities issues.”

A spokesperson for Lámh Dhearg GAC said: “We regret to inform you that Geraldine Kane an ardent supporter of the club and mother of former player Eamonn sadly passed away today.

“Geraldine was a very passionate and avid supporter of the club and she consistently and generously supported our many fundraising activities.

“Ever since watching Eamonn progressing successfully through juvenile section of the club Geraldine took great pride and satisfaction in the progress and success of our juveniles especially the ladies footballers and camógs.

“Geraldine followed our Facebook religiously and was constantly commenting positively on the club activities and acknowledging our achievements.”

Geraldine Kane was laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery on Friday (November 6). She is survived by her husband Barney, children Eamonn, Seainin and Caitriona, and her grandchildren Lorna, Naoimh and Luisne.