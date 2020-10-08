Gerry Adams’ warm and proud tribute to Bob Mór

GERRY Adams has penned a proud, affectionate and deeply personal tribute to legendary republican Bobby Storey, who passed away in June.

The former President of Sinn Féin has written about Bob Mór/Big Bob in the latest of his Léargas selection of booklets on notable figures in Irish history. The series includes works on Máire Drumm, John Joe McGirl and Kevin McKenna.

Illustrated with a selection of photos of Bobby with family, friends and comrades, the book is Gerry’s reflections on the man, the life and the struggle.

“Big Bobby’s death is a huge political blow for republicans,” he writes, “but it is also a very personal loss for for all of us who knew him. There have been many tears shed since the news of his death. There is a void in our lives. An emptiness. An absence. A silence.

“Bobby would not want that. He would want us to mind each other. He would want us to continue our struggle and to win that struggle. And that, my friends and comrades, is what we will do.”

He adds: “Because of him we will be even better human beings, as Irish patriots, as Republicans, as comrades, as change-makers and as United Irelanders. He brought out the best in all of us.”

Óglach Bobby Storey: A Life Well Lived. A Tribute to Bob Mór, Soldier, Activist, Comrade & Patriot By Gerry Adams.

The booklet is now available along with the other titles in the Léargas series in the Sinn Féin shop, An Fhuiseog, Sevastopol Street, Belfast.