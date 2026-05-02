SINN Féin, but especially, the party in Belfast, pulled out all of the stops at the weekend to ensure that the Ard Fheis was a huge success. The ICC Waterfront Hall was buzzing with republican voices from across our island and beyond talking about the big issues confronting all of us nationally and internationally. The number of young people attending and taking part in the debates was particularly encouraging.

There were 167 motions on the clár for discussion. They ranged across the cost of living crisis, housing, Irish unity, education, health, the climate crisis and our environment, rural Ireland, justice and human rights, and the fraught international situation.

The overriding theme of the Ard Fheis was the imperative of building a new Ireland. Of planning for unity. Of engaging with and persuading those who have a different perspective, that Irish unity is in the social, economic and political interests of everyone. Unity was central to almost every contribution from delegates and the leadership.

On Saturday evening Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald gave a very well received speech – broadcast live on RTÉ – that presented a clear and attractive vision of a different and better future for all the people of our island.

Mary Lou said: “We stand at the crossroads of history. Two Ireland’s come into view. A partitioned Ireland – of failed politics, self-serving governments, deep-rooted unfairness. Or a better, stronger united Ireland. Where people come first. Where workers and families get your fair share.” She announced that before the summer the party will be introducing legislation into the Dáil “compelling the Irish government to publish a Green Paper on the process of Irish Unity.”

Reaching out to the unionist section of our people Mary Lou said: “We respect and value the Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist people. This is your home. And we want to build Ireland’s future with you – to work constructively together. The leadership of Unionism must work also for progress. Divisive, rejectionist, sectarian politics must be consigned to history. It has no place in our future.”

At lunchtime on Saturday Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland held a fringe meeting. It was standing room only as activists listened attentively to Sam McBride co-author of ‘For and Against a United Ireland’ set out the arguments for and against. Regrettably his partner in the book, Fintan O’Toole, was unable to be with us because of a prior engagement but Sam did a great job of presenting both sides of the argument. The event ran over time as audience and Sam asked and responded to questions. The Commission filmed the event and will post it shortly on YouTube. Keep an eye open for that.

International Solidarity

Sinn Féin believes in international solidarity. Consequently, an important element of our annual Ard Fheis is the many international guests who travel to be with us. This year there were around 60 guests from the ANC in South Africa, EH Bildu in the Basque country, the ERC in Catalonia, from Australia, Kurdistan, France and other comrades.

I was especially pleased to meet again with Arab Barghouti, from Ramallah in the West Bank and son of Marwan Barghouti who has been imprisoned for 24 years by Israel. The situation is Gaza continues to be appalling with scores of Palestinians being killed on an almost daily basis, and towns and villages in the West Bank regularly targeted by criminal Israeli gangs of settlers.

We have received deeply worrying information that Israel is planning a new genocidal offensive in Gaza. As Declan Kearney said at the Ard Fheis the atrocities against the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and across the Middle East are “a stain on humanity".

Declan spoke for all of us when he told the Ard Fheis that “the right of the Palestinian people to peace, sovereignty and independence is absolute". And he restated Sinn Féin’s determination to continue to do all we can to encourage Palestinian national unity and to ensure that Palestinian national liberation is achieved.

Her Excellency Ismara Mercedes Vargas Walter, the Cuban Ambassador to London, also joined us at the weekend. She was given a rousing welcome by the Ard Fheis.

Gerry Adams with Cuban Ambassador Ismara Mercedes Vargas Walter

I had the opportunity to meet the Ambassador and her comrades earlier on Saturday. There is an enormous bond of solidarity between Ireland and Cuba. Irish republicans are forever grateful for the support Fidel Castro gave the hunger strikers in 1981.

The ambassador and I spoke at length about the challenges now confronting Cuba following the extension of the decades long illegal US blockade. In January the USA imposed a full embargo on oil deliveries to the Caribbean island. As a result, there is now a deep humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

Today international solidarity is more important than at any time in recent history. Solidarity with the Palestinian people. Solidarity with the Cuban people. Solidarity with the people of the Basque country. Standing up for all those peoples who are being denied their right to self-determination. At a time when the new imperialism is shredding the system of international law that was established after World War II, solidarity is hugely important.

Finally, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymhru in Wales and John Swinney, the leader of the Scottish National Party both sent video messages of solidarity to the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis. Next Thursday, 7 May, elections will take place to the Scottish Assembly and the Welsh Seanedd. Polling puts both nationalist parties in a strong position to make significant gains. The implication for the Union could be far reaching.



Honouring Rita O’Hare

The next time you go into Áras Uí Chonghaile on Bóthar na bhFál in Belfast go up to the first floor where there is a plaque dedicated to the work of Rita O’Hare, who played a huge part in securing the support of American trade unions for the Áras.

Last Friday a bunch of us, her family and friends, got together to remember Rita and to unveil a James Connolly bust in her memory. It’s a striking piece of art. It was created by the talented sculptor Steve Finney and Barry O’Neill of Lough Neagh Bronze. The bust was originally donated to the Moore Street Preservation Trust that is campaigning to save the 1916 Battlefield site in Dublin.

Mary Lou McDonald, Ciaran Quinn, Brendan Brownlee, Mark Guilfoyle and Gerry Adams

In a very generous gesture Friends of Sinn Féin (FoSF) in the USA purchased the bust from the Moore Street Preservation Trust, helping it to raise much needed funds for its campaign. Hence its presence in An Áras.

Rita was an extraordinary woman, republican, friend and comrade. She died three years ago after a life time of activism. Her contribution to Irish Republicanism was enormous. So too was her work on behalf of the Áras.

Mark Guilfoyle, the President of Friends of Sinn Féin, travelled over from Kentucky to speak at the event and to remember the commitment and dedication of Rita “in a place that is dedicated to working people".

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou said: “Connolly’s maxim was, ‘Our demands most modest are we want the Earth’ and that’s what Rita wanted. She wanted it all. She wanted freedom. She wanted equality. She wanted Ireland and the world to move to a different beat. And she was prepared to do the hard work to make that happen.”

Personally, I miss Rita all the time. The craic, the banter, and of course the arguments. I’m quite sure she would have been embarrassed by all the nice things said about her last Friday but she would also have been proud to know that her friendship and contribution was and still is deeply appreciated.

So, a final wee reminder. If you haven’t visited Áras Uí Chonghaile, which tells the amazing story of James Connolly, you now have an additional reason to go. Have a look at the plaque and the Connolly bust and remember Rita O’Hare.

Áras Uí Chonghaile - 374, 376 Falls Rd, Belfast BT12 6DG: https://arasuichonghaile.com/

Remembering Bobby Sands

Finally, next Tuesday, 5 May, will be the anniversary of the death on hunger strike of Bobby Sands. He was the first of ten men to die during the six-month hunger strike in 1981.

This weekend there will be a number of events to remember Bobby and his comrades and their contribution to the struggle for freedom.

· At 9.30 am on Saturday the Annual Bobby Sands Walk will take place on Divis Mountain.

· At the same time there will be a 12k freedom run meeting at the Bobby statue in Twinbrook.

· At 2pm on Sunday there will be a commemoration and wreath laying at the Bobby Sands statue in Twinbrook.

· And later that evening at 8pm the Annual Bobby Sands Lecture will take place in Andersonstown Social Club.