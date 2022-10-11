Victims' group hits out after Justice Minister refuses to raise issue of plastic bullets with PSNI

A VICTIMS’ group has hit out over Justice Minister Naomi Long's reply to MLA Gerry Carroll after questions were asked about whether she had raised the issue of the continued use of plastic bullets with the PSNI.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll asked Justice Minister Naomi Long

"what representations she, or her officials, have made to the PSNI in relation to the use of plastic bullets and attenuating energy projectiles".

A written response from the Justice Minister stated that she had not consulted the PSNI regarding the use of plastic bullets, and stated the matter was for the PSNI’s Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the North’s Policing Board.

Naomi Long said: "The use of attenuating energy projectiles is a matter for the Chief Constable, who is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board. I am committed to respecting the operational independence of the Chief Constable and the role of the Northern Ireland Policing Board."

The use of plastic bullets has long been a controversial issue in the North and it is estimated the PSNI currently sit on a stockpile of around 50,000 plastic bullets.

A total of 17 people were killed during the conflict from plastic and rubber bullets, and in 1999 a report of the Independent Commission on Policing found that 615 people had received serious injuries from plastic bullets between 1981-1999.

Seven of the 17 deaths occurred during 1981, a year in which the British Army and RUC fired no less 29,695 plastic bullets.

Mark Kelly’s sister Carol Ann Kelly was killed in Twinbrook by the British Army on 22 May 1981 after being hit with a plastic bullet. Mark Kelly also represents the victims campaign group United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets.

Speaking about Naomi Long’s reply Mr Kelly said: "The Justice Minister not standing up for justice is pretty pathetic. Naomi Long is hiding behind “operational” responsibilities and it is simply not good enough. As victims and relatives of victims we deserve far better.

"These lethal weapons have absolutely no place in our society – they’ve brought nothing but pain, misery and trauma, death and injury.

"They contravene the spirit of the Patten recommendations on finding new safer alternatives, which has never happened. We want these weapons banned.

"We’d expect a Justice Minister interested in human rights, to tackle this problem but instead we see the Justice Minister abdicating responsibility.

"We want the budget, that is controlled by her department, to stop providing money to purchase these weapons, as they have a shelf life of two years, so are continually being restocked.

"It’s the least we expect.”

Plastic bullets travel at devastating speed and can have life-altering and fatal results, particularly for young people. Yet the PSNI disgracefully fired plastic bullets at youths during disturbances at a West Belfast interface last year. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) September 15, 2022

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll, who put the question to Naomi Long said plastic bullets have "proven deadly in the hands of the British army and police".



"These bullets, re-designed and rebranded as Attenuating Energy Projectiles, can kill and must be completely banned. By the PSNI’s own definition, these bullets are simply a less lethal option to firing live rounds.



"Plastic bullets travel at devastating speed and can have life-altering and fatal results, particularly for young people. Yet the PSNI disgracefully fired plastic bullets at youths during disturbances at a West Belfast interface last year.”



The West Belfast MLA continued: "“I have asked the current Minister to outline any representations she or her officials have made to the PSNI over their use. I have also asked for clarity on the huge sums the PSNI spends on these deadly weapons.



"Human rights organisations, victims, and medical professionals are united in their opposition to plastic bullets. They should be banned once and for all.”