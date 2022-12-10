Glengormley club marks the murder of Gerry Devlin 25 years on

REMEMBERED: Naomh Eanna marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of Gerry Devlin with a plaque unveiled in his memory

A NORTH Belfast GAA club has marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of their former manager, Gerry Devlin.

Gerry (36) was shot shot dead by loyalists at the gates of Naomh Éanna GAA Club in Glengormley on December 5, 1997.

He first joined Naomh Éanna in 1971 when his family moved to Glengormley. He also represented Antrim at both minor and U-21 levels before two cruciate ligament injuries shortened his senior career.

After moving into management, he established the club as a Division One squad and led them into their first ever Senior Football Championship campaign.

Gerry also served as club vice-chairman and was heavily involved with their move to the club's current site.

Last weekend, the club marked the anniversary of his murder with the unveiling of a plaque in his memory.

Speaking at the unveiling, Niall Murphy said: "It is a great honour to be invited by Kevin to make these remarks on what is a difficult day for the club, but which pales in comparison to the feelings which all of Gerry’s family must be feeling.

"Hopefully the sense of loss, which never dissipates, will be overcome by the pride at the respect that is visible today, 25 years on.

"From a personal perspective, Gerry was a neighbour. I grew up about six doors away from his parents Seamus and Margaret and always knew that Gerry was a friendly face around the club. Always a positive remark, or piece of footballing advice. Gerry invited me to the senior panel in 1995, and in one of my first games against Randalstown, I injured my knee badly, and that led to a deepening of a young friendship with Gerry. Gerry had of course endured knee injuries and he took me under his wing, offering practical advice on rehab and renewal.

"Days like today bring out the best in us, in the same way that Gerry brought the best out of us.

"All of us here know how we were inspired by Gerry, as a teammate and a manager. His words almost instilled a different ingredient to our jersey, empowering it with a sense of invincibility.

"His exhortation to Be Big, not only inspired that first senior championship of the '90’s but also our more recent successful teams, with Be Big becoming a motto which defined our run to Croke Park.

"Indeed, I often think that the road to Croke Park commenced five years ago this weekend, in the snow, as it was that night that Frank Fitzsimons confirmed that he would take the seniors for the following season. The camaraderie displayed five years ago, in ensuring that the snow would not stop us marking our friend's murder, introduced that senior panel to understand what it means to put our jersey on. The public attention that that run brought to our club, also ensured that a spotlight was placed on the crimes visited against us.

"We have always commemorated and remembered what has happened in our club history.

"There is a phrase used by Native Americans that states that as long as a man’s name is spoken, he will never be dead.

"Gerry has always been remembered and therefore with us at significant moments in the club's history, such as the 50th anniversary celebrations in 2006 and also during our run to the All-Ireland final.

"We have specifically commemorated Gerry’s 50th and 60th birthdays as well as his anniversary. On his 50th birthday, Ciarán McCanava and Brian Curran led an expedition up the Mournes, and on his 60th birthday, we were joined by the GAA President Larry McCarthy as we opened Halla Éanna and also rededicated the pitch named after Gerry, enhancing the facilities with the addition of dug outs, an electronic scoreboard and a walking path.

"I was speaking to Patricia yesterday and she showed me a committee meeting minute from Wednesday 3rd December 1997, which of course showed Gerry in attendance at the heart of the then upcoming move to our new pitch and club house, the following week.

"Gerry was vice-chairperson of the club and was a constant presence on the committee, always driving and striving for better facilities, consistent with the vision he had for his senior football team. Of course, Gerry never got to see his team on the new pitch, but his vision and drive was always evident in that team.

"A Maori phrase references what it means to be a good ancestor. It states that a good ancestor is one who plants acorns for oak trees that they know they will never see but will provide shade for future generations.

"Perhaps a more local variation is Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine – we take shelter and comfort in each other’s shade. Today we take shelter and comfort from each other.

"It is almost magical synchronicity, a rhythm to time, that we are able to open the new gym today, a sense that Gerry is looking down on us. In the same fashion that we opened the Halla and rededicated the pitch, on his 60th birthday.

"In conclusion, we as a club again express our sincere condolences to the Devlin family and also our thanks for allowing our club community to share in this special day."