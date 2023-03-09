New IRA: Kelly says criminal gangs do not 'represent republicanism'

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly says he is "surprised" that the so-called new IRA may have links to loyalist gangs.

The Sinn Féin Policing Board member raised the issue with Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan at a Policing Board meeting last over speculation of loyalist involvement in the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital. The New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack, however, there have been media reports that some of these being questioned in connection with the murder bid are from the loyalist community.



Speaking during the Policing Board meeting Mr Kelly said it had been a "bit confusing" as there had been reports of arrests in the nationalist/republican community as well as the unionist/loyalist.

In response, Mr McEwan stated the New IRA remain the primary focus of the investigation.

"This is still assessed as being carried out by the new IRA and that's where the primary focus of the investigation is at this point, and it is not related to some of the other speculation that we've seen," he said.

"We know there is speculation about the motivation behind the shooting incident because of the community background of some of the people who have been arrested.

"We shouldn't get confused with titles like loyalism, these are people who are involved in criminality. They have strong links to members of the New IRA. Those are long standing links.

"They have been arrested because we suspected they have been involved in this and we still assess that this has been an attack carried out by the new IRA who have very explicitly stated that they wish to carry out attacks on police officers and John has been the target in this case."

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Gerry Kelly said criminal gangs do not "represent republicanism".

"I have to say I was surprised," he stated.

"What doesn’t surprise me is that these members of the New IRA are in touch with criminals across Ireland.

"Mark McEwan was very careful in his answer. He stated loyalists, rather than expanding and naming a group such as the UVF or UDA.

"If you are involving yourself with criminals who have a background in loyalist areas, then that is a very worrying development.

We as a community send our solidarity to DCI John Caldwell and his family.



We repudiate the remarks of Arm na Poblachta describing the family of serving officers as legitimate targets.



There is only one legitimate destination for this brutality - in the dustbin of history. pic.twitter.com/znJRL80r79 — Cllr Stephen Donnelly (@SteveDonnelly95) March 7, 2023

"If the New IRA are working with criminal gangs, they do not represent republicanism from any angle.

"I am a long-standing republican and an elected representative and these groups need to get the message and go. They are achieving nothing."

Gerry went on to condemn the latest threats this week from the so-called ‘Arm na Poblachta’ who have threatened the families of PSNI officers.

"The New IRA are not the only organisation claiming to be republican," he added. "This week, we heard the so-called ‘Arm na Poblachta’ threatening families of PSNI officers. How can you possibly describe that as republican?

“They should publicly withdraw these disgraceful threats, any other threats against police officers, and any intended attacks against anyone. They should pack up and go.

"There is no place for these groups in our communities.

"They have certain logistical support but the vast vast majority of the community do not want this. All they are doing is bringing suffering to individual families.

“Anyone with information on the people behind these threats should pass it on to the police.”