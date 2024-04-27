Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin headlines Gig for Gaza at the Beehive

AWARD-winning folk musician Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will headline a Belfast gig in aid of Gaza this weekend.

Ó Ceannabháin – who won Best Folk Singer and Best Original Folk Track at the RTÉ Folk Awards – will play at the recently-refurbished Beehive Bar on Saturday.

Hosted by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, Gig for Gaza will raise vital funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

“Gig for Gaza will build on Belfast’s huge outpouring of solidarity for Palestine amid the ongoing genocide,” said Gerry Carroll. “We’re raising much-needed funding for Medical Aid for Palestinians, which is doing life-saving work in the face of Israel’s barbaric actions. Just as importantly, we are raising awareness and putting forward political demands for the fight to free Palestine.

“We are extremely grateful to have the exceptionally talented Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and so many other top-quality musicians for a night of music and solidarity. This is sure to be a great gig for an even better cause.”

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin made headlines recently as he used his speech at RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards to deliver a passionate plea in support of Gaza.

“If this can happen before the eyes of the world, as the world screams for it to stop, we can’t say that we live in any kind of freedom or democracy,” he said of the genocide.

Doors for the Gig for Gaza are 8pm. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gig-for-gaza-tickets-881356680557