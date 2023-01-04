Tributes pour in for Antrim GAA stalwart Gilly McIlhatton

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gilly McIlhatton with DJ Carey, Kilkenny hurler after 1993 All-Ireland semi-final between Kilkenny and Antrim John McIlwaine

TRIBUTES have poured in for the late Gilbert (Gilly) McIlhatton who passed away on Tuesday.

A stalwart for both his beloved Mitchell's club and county, Gilly began a long life in the GAA as a player when aged just 14, winning a Junior and two Intermediate hurling titles, one Junior football, a Senior hurling league and Ulster Minor and Junior for Antrim.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Gilly McIlhatton, our Club President, Father of Chairman Bernard, Players; Adrian & Gabriel, Grandfather of players; Conor & Sean.



Funeral Mass to be held Friday @ 10:00, St Teresa's Church Glen Road



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis pic.twitter.com/8a0QVu69vK January 3, 2023

He moved into administration in 1949 and despite being aged just 18 was elected secretary but would go on to serve a host of roles with Mitchell's including club chairman since 1983, while he also served on the county administration as Hurling Board Chairman over two terms, Vice-Chairman, Assistant Secretary, Representative to the Ulster Convention and Representative to Congress.

His passion for hurling saw him take the reins of the county senior team, winning All-Ireland B Championships in 1978, 1981 and 1982, whilst he was in charge of the team that won the All-Ireland Junior title in 2002.

His involvement in the GAA continued right throughout the years, coaching at Mitchell's and serving on various committees – a bonafide stalwart of Gaelic Games in Belfast and Antrim.

"We are saddened to bring the news on the passing of former Antrim Chairman Gilly McIlhatton this morning," read a statement from Antrim GAA.

"A man who gave a great life service to his county and club John Mitchells over many years and various roles. Sincere condolences to his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Gilly was also a long-term member of Casement Social Club.

"Gilly was what was known as a '10 shilling member' of Casement Social Club, meaning, he was a founder member when it cost 10 shillings to join the club," a club spokesperson said.

"Yet, in all that time he never had an alcoholic drink in the club. He used the club regularly in order to stay in close contact with his fellow Antrim Gaels.

"After the passing of his dear wife Eileen, Gilly would visit the club at least twice a week, when his health allowed, for a change of scenery as he would say.

"But Gilly knew when he was in Casement, he was among friends and he also knew that he would have an attentive, sympathetic audience to listen to his well researched stories of Mitchell’s, Casement Park and other old Belfast GAA clubs, long since gone from the memory of other Gaels.

"Gilly was a dedicated, life-long Gael, a stalwart of Mitchell’s CLG, a trustee of Casement Social Club and a very dear friend.

"Those of us who had the privilege of having known him, are in my opinion, better people for having had that privilege.

"He will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his many friends in Casement Social Club.

"His family will be shedding tears of sadness at his passing but Gilly will be shedding tears of joy to be reunited with his beloved Eileen and other family members who predeceased him.

"God bless you Gilly."

In his death notice Gilly is described as the beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Bernard, Patrick, Eileen, Joseph, Breige, Sinead, Paul, Adrian, Ursula, Gabriel and Damien and the late Gilbert. A loving grandfather and great grandfather.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday (January 6) at 10am in St Teresa's Church on the Glen Road, with burial to follow n St Joseph's Cemetery, Hannahstown.